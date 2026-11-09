Ed Sheeran Ends US Tour Amid Macklemore Controversy

Ed Sheeran concludes his North American stadium tour in Tampa, Florida, with a shift to South America. This decision follows significant backlash regarding rapper Macklemore's dismissal from the tour due to his pro-Palestine stage comments.

Ed Sheeran has officially concluded the North American leg of his extensive stadium tour, delivering a final address to a cheering audience in Tampa, Florida. The thirty-five-year-old singer used this moment to express profound gratitude to his fans while announcing that his global journey will now pivot toward South America. He explicitly thanked the Tampa crowd for their unwavering support during this pivotal transition in his career, marking a significant chapter in his ongoing musical endeavors.

Tour Extension to South American Destinations

Sheeran shared a video clip on social media platform Instagram, capturing multiple bows to the enthusiastic Tampa audience. In the accompanying caption, he directly addressed the next phase of his tour, stating, 'Thank you Tampa, thats the end of the North American stadium tour, see you soon Chile, Paraguay, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico.' This announcement confirms that the artist is redirecting his massive production to these specific international markets after the current US segment.

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Despite the conclusion of the main North American run, Sheeran has one remaining performance scheduled in the United States before departing for South America. He is set to perform on November 9th in Yellow Springs, Ohio, serving as the final domestic stop for this particular tour itinerary. Following this Ohio show, the artist will immediately transition to his upcoming dates across the Southern Hemisphere and Mexico.

Robert Kraft Dismisses Macklemore Over Stage Remarks

This geographical pivot comes in the wake of a highly publicized controversy involving one of Sheeran's opening acts, the rapper Macklemore. Macklemore was removed from the tour after US stadium owner Robert Kraft accused him of hate speech for comments made during two performances at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in early September. Kraft subsequently banned the rapper from performing at Gillette Stadium near Boston, which is owned by his holding company, effectively ending his involvement with Sheeran's tour.

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During the shows at MetLife Stadium, Macklemore told the crowd that every human being deserves the same freedom and urged people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank to know they had not been forgotten. He then performed his protest song, Hind's Hall, while images depicting the devastation in Gaza were projected on the large screens at the venue. These actions prompted the swift and decisive response from Kraft, leading to immediate consequences for the tour's lineup.

Openers Depart in Solidarity With Rapper

The removal of Macklemore triggered a wave of departures among Sheeran's other supporting acts and touring personnel. All of Ed Sheeran's opening acts, including Finneas, Lukas Graham, and Aaron Rowe, along with his backing band Beoga, announced they would leave the tour in solidarity with the rapper. This mass exodus highlighted the deep divisions and passionate sentiments surrounding the conflict and freedom of speech issues.

In response to these events, Macklemore launched a sold-out, three-date concert series benefitting organizations that support the Palestinian people and movement. The tour consisted of shows in Dublin, Paris, and London, which quickly sold out, demonstrating significant public support for the artist's stance. He described the 'Free Palestine Tour' as his favorite thing he had ever been a part of, expressing gratitude for every musician and speaker who participated.

Sheeran Addresses Freedom of Speech Controversy

Ed Sheeran continued to receive backlash throughout the tour, eventually apologizing while performing in Philadelphia on September 19. He acknowledged that he had made mistakes in how he handled the fallout, stating that the incident placed him in the middle of a passionate argument about freedom of speech. Sheeran emphasized that his heart has been broken by the scale of devastation and loss of civilian lives in Gaza.

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Sheeran also addressed the broader context of the conflict, noting that what happened in Israel and at the Nova music festival on October 7 was horrific. He described the situation in Gaza as catastrophic and unjustifiable, while also highlighting the systemic injustice unfolding in the West Bank. His remarks underscored the complex emotional and political weight carried by the tour, as he sought to balance his artistic platform with his personal convictions.

Future Plans for Tour and Fan Engagement

As Sheeran prepares to take his tour to South America, the focus remains on reconnecting with fans in new territories. The upcoming dates in Chile, Paraguay, Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico will serve as a continuation of the artist's global outreach. The tour will officially conclude in Mexico City on December 11 at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, providing a grand finale to this extensive international journey.

Macklemore's subsequent solo tour further emphasized the importance of using artistic platforms for advocacy. He stated that he is deeply worried about freedom of speech being encumbered, asserting that such restrictions should never happen in the free world. His commitment to creating a safe space for everybody remains a central theme in his work, reinforcing the significant cultural impact of these recent events.