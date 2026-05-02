Ed Sheeran Joins Ipswich Town's Premier League Celebration

Pop superstar Ed Sheeran celebrated Ipswich Town's promotion to the Premier League by joining the team's singalong in the dressing room and expressing his joy for the club and the local community.

Ipswich Town 's triumphant return to the Premier League was celebrated with unrestrained joy, and a particularly enthusiastic participant was none other than global music superstar Ed Sheeran .

The Suffolk-born singer, a lifelong and vocal supporter of the Tractor Boys, was fully immersed in the post-match festivities at Portman Road, joining the players in a jubilant singalong of his iconic hit, 'The A Team'. Images and videos circulating online show Sheeran, seemingly enjoying his first pint of Guinness of the day, with his arms affectionately around manager Kieran McKenna, both belting out the song with the rest of the team in a tightly-knit huddle.

This wasn't a mere celebrity cameo; Sheeran's presence felt deeply connected to the club and the community, a testament to his unwavering loyalty. He has previously performed sold-out concerts at Portman Road, solidifying his bond with the team and its fans. Sheeran's enthusiasm wasn't confined to the dressing room. He was visibly elated on the pitch after the final whistle, sharing the momentous occasion with friends and family.

Speaking to the BBC, he described the experience as 'amazing', emphasizing the joy of witnessing the team's success alongside those closest to him. He highlighted the added fun of having friends who support other Premier League teams, making the occasion even more enjoyable. Beyond the personal connection, Sheeran spoke passionately about the broader impact of Ipswich Town's promotion on the local community.

He pointed out that Suffolk doesn't often experience events of this magnitude, and the team's achievement will undoubtedly lift the spirits of residents and provide a much-needed boost to the county. He expressed his happiness for the football club and for the wider region, recognizing the positive ripple effect the promotion will have. The atmosphere was electric, and Sheeran was keen to soak it all in, appreciating the energy and excitement surrounding the victory.

The scenes inside the dressing room continued long after the final whistle, with players celebrating with champagne and continuing the singalong, a testament to the sheer elation of the moment. Darnell Furlong even hoisted McKenna onto his shoulders, further amplifying the celebratory mood. The victory itself came courtesy of a convincing 3-0 win against Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the Championship season, sparking a pitch invasion as fans rushed to celebrate with their heroes.

Sheeran, who was watching from a personal box alongside friends, shielded his eyes behind sunglasses as he witnessed the dramatic conclusion to the season. He sported a new, shaved head following a recent battle with shingles, paired with a black Stone Island coat and a bushy beard. Fans were eager to share the day with their celebrity supporter, seeking selfies whenever possible.

Sheeran’s presence wasn’t just a fleeting visit; it was a genuine expression of support for a club and a community he clearly holds dear. Having grown up in nearby Framlingham, his connection to Ipswich Town runs deep, and his participation in the celebrations underscored the significance of this promotion not just for the team, but for the entire region.

With an estimated 200 million records sold worldwide, Sheeran is one of the most successful artists of his generation, but on this day, he was simply a passionate Ipswich Town fan, celebrating a historic achievement alongside his team and fellow supporters. The promotion party was expected to continue well into the night, a fitting tribute to a season of remarkable success and a bright future for the Tractor Boys





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