Ed Sheeran Leaves Record Label After 15 Years

The statement sent shockwaves through the music industry - but what he failed to divulge was that he had in fact walked out on what has been described as an ‘incredible deal’, prompting speculation that the Shape Of You star now has little time for his label, Warner. In fact, some say it has become like ‘a satellite’ operation.

He has never forgotten the power of his fans in helping him to become Britain’s biggest music artist with an eye-watering £370million fortune. So when Ed Sheeran decided to leave his record label after 15 years, it wasn’t surprising that he shared the news directly with the millions of supporters who have followed every twist and turn of his miraculous journey to the top.

'This isn’t a ‘disgruntled artist leaves record label’ type situation,’ wrote Sheeran. ‘This is a boy who started as a teenager on the company with different priorities, to the father-of-two man who exists now, who feels like he needs a shift and change.





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Music Net Worth Music Industry Record Label Warner Ed Sheeran Collaboration Deal Change

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