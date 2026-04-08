Ed Sheeran to Bank £12 Million After Closing Touring Company, Reflects on Wife's Cancer Journey

Ed Sheeran is set to receive £12 million after closing his touring firm, Hayagota-tourboi Touring LLP, reflecting on the financial success and also the emotional challenges. The singer also revealed details about his wife's battle with cancer, Cherry Seaborn, and her successful recovery.

Ed Sheeran is set to reap a significant financial reward, approximately £12 million, following the closure of his touring company, Hayagota-tourboi Touring LLP. The singer, a prominent figure in the music industry, initiated the winding-down process by filing the necessary accounts at Companies House on April 7. The company's financial history reveals a substantial accumulation of wealth since its establishment in 2012, boasting over £400 million in earnings throughout its operational period.

Recent financial statements for 2024 indicate a turnover of £40.3 million. After settling all outstanding debts, the company reported a profit of £12.5 million, a sum that will be transferred to Ed Sheeran upon the completion of the company's dissolution. The news highlights the financial success of Sheeran's touring ventures and offers a glimpse into the intricacies of managing a global music career. While Hayagota-tourboi Touring LLP is being closed, Sheeran remains actively involved in touring. He commenced his Loop Tour in January, with performances in Australia and New Zealand. Currently, he is on a temporary break from touring, with plans to resume his performances in South America in May. This suggests a strategic restructuring of his touring operations rather than a complete departure from live performances. Moreover, Sheeran has established a new company, Gingerbread Touring, which was formed last year. This new entity is likely to serve as the primary vehicle for handling his future tour earnings, underscoring his proactive approach to managing his business affairs and adapting to the evolving landscape of the music industry. This also shows his awareness to expand his business ventures. This transition reflects a well-calculated business decision, allowing him to benefit financially from past successes while simultaneously preparing for future endeavors. His ability to navigate both the creative and business aspects of his career speaks volumes about his expertise and business acumen.\Beyond the financial achievements, the news also offers a personal insight into Ed Sheeran's life, specifically focusing on his wife Cherry Seaborn's health journey. Sheeran recently shared that his wife is now considered to be 'on the other side' of her battle with cancer, reflecting on the challenging time when he first received her diagnosis. In February 2022, while Cherry was six months pregnant with their second child, daughter Jupiter, a tumor was discovered in her arm. That same week, Sheeran also experienced the unexpected passing of his close friend Jamal Edwards and cricket legend Shane Warne. Additionally, he was embroiled in a court case over alleged plagiarism related to his hit song, Shape Of You, a case he would ultimately win. The singer reflects on the incredibly difficult period of his life and its effect on his wife. Following Jupiter’s birth, Cherry underwent surgery to remove the tumor. Ed revealed that his wife is fine, confirming the successful operation and her recovery. He spoke about the day he received the devastating phone call about his wife’s diagnosis and the subsequent ordeal involving the loss of friends and the legal battle. The singer also emphasized the difficulties faced when Cherry was pregnant and the urgency of the situation. Sheeran's personal reflections shed light on the emotional resilience required to navigate such personal challenges while continuing his professional commitments. The singer shared his perspective during an episode of the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, providing additional details about the early stages of Cherry's diagnosis. Cherry was initially informed that her condition was severe and that cancer was present. She immediately contacted Ed to inform him, prompting them to halt their plans and wait for a month for the full report. Due to her pregnancy, no treatment plans were possible. The interview showcases the couple’s ability to remain strong during extremely stressful circumstances.\The couple eventually received positive news following a sequencing test of the tumor, which revealed that the situation was less severe than initially believed. This allowed for surgery to be postponed until after Jupiter’s birth. In Ed’s Disney+ documentary, Cherry expressed her relief and joy when the surgeon informed them that they could wait until the end of the pregnancy to remove the tumor, thus avoiding premature delivery. The documentary and interviews highlight the emotional toll of dealing with a cancer diagnosis during pregnancy and the importance of receiving positive medical information. The documentary details Jupiter’s birth and her arrival in May 2022. The couple also has another daughter, Lyra, who is four years old. Cherry provided an update on her health during a follow-up appointment after the surgery. She was delighted to discover that the tumor had not returned. In her own words, she described the anxiety of being in the same environment and reflecting on a time in her life that was not positive. She was happy when the surgeon said the scans looked good and that the lymph nodes had calmed down. These statements reflect the importance of such positive information to a person struggling with cancer and the impact it can have on a person's life. The story paints a detailed picture of the couple’s journey and the emotions they felt along the way. The news article highlights Sheeran’s financial success and provides an intimate look into the personal struggles he and his family have faced. The news also reveals Sheeran's ability to maintain a strong commitment to his music career while supporting his family during difficult moments





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Ed Sheeran to Bank £12 Million After Closing Touring Firm, Wife's Cancer Battle UpdateEd Sheeran is set to earn £12 million after closing his touring company, Hayagota-tourboi Touring LLP, which has generated over £400 million since 2012. The news comes as Ed reflects on his wife Cherry Seaborn's cancer journey, sharing details about her diagnosis, treatment, and recovery. He also mentions the launch of his Loop Tour and the establishment of a new touring firm called Gingerbread Touring.

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