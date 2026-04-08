Ed Sheeran to Bank £12 Million After Closing Touring Firm, Wife Cherry Seaborn 'on the Other Side' of Cancer Journey

Ed Sheeran is set to receive £12 million following the closure of his touring company. The singer also revealed his wife, Cherry Seaborn, has overcome her cancer battle, detailing the challenging period and her recovery.

Ed Sheeran is set to reap a substantial financial reward, approximately £12 million, following the closure of his touring company, Hayagota-tourboi Touring LLP. This financial windfall stems from the winding down of the firm, with accounts filed on April 7th at Companies House. The touring company, established in 2012, has amassed over £400 million in revenue throughout its operational lifespan. The most recent financial filings, covering the year 2024, indicate a turnover of £40.3 million.

After the settling of all outstanding debts, the company held a profit of £12.5 million, which is earmarked to be transferred to Ed Sheeran upon the completion of the closure process. Despite this strategic business move, Sheeran is far from retiring from the stage. He launched his Loop Tour in January, with successful performances across Australia and New Zealand. The tour is currently on a temporary hiatus, and will resume in May with dates scheduled in South America. Demonstrating a proactive approach to his touring endeavors, Sheeran established a new company, Gingerbread Touring, last year, which is likely to serve as the vehicle for future tour earnings. This strategic restructuring showcases Sheeran's continued commitment to his musical career and his business acumen in adapting to the evolving landscape of the music industry.\In addition to the financial news, Ed Sheeran recently shared personal insights into his wife Cherry Seaborn's health journey, revealing that she is now “on the other side” of her battle with cancer. The disclosure offered a poignant reflection on the challenging period the couple endured. In February 2022, while Cherry was six months pregnant with their second child, daughter Jupiter, she received the diagnosis of a tumor in her arm. This devastating news was compounded by a series of other difficult events that week. During the same period, Ed's close friend Jamal Edwards and cricket legend Shane Warne passed away, and Sheeran was also embroiled in a court case regarding copyright infringement allegations related to his hit song “Shape Of You,” which he ultimately won. Following the birth of Jupiter in 2022, Cherry underwent surgery to remove the tumor. Sheeran openly discussed the emotional impact of the diagnosis, describing it as one of the most difficult experiences. He detailed the immediate shock and the agonizing wait for comprehensive medical information. The initial diagnosis involved a doctor's grave assessment, leading Cherry to urgently request that Ed cancel all existing engagements while they awaited the full medical report. Fortunately, the couple found that they could delay treatment until after Jupiter’s birth, allowing them to proceed with the pregnancy. \Speaking on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast with Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky, and Kristin Batalucco, Sheeran further elaborated on the emotional rollercoaster he and Cherry experienced. Following a sequencing test, the couple received positive news that the tumor was less severe than initially thought, which allowed for the option of surgery after the birth. Cherry recalled the relief they felt, stating that they were nearly overcome with joy when the surgeon confirmed they could postpone the operation. The couple welcomed Jupiter into the world and later celebrated the positive results from Cherry's follow-up scan, confirming the tumor had not returned. This update on Cherry's health provided immense relief to the family. Cherry expressed her relief after her follow-up scan. The updates offered a glimpse into their resilience and the importance of family during times of adversity. The journey was captured in Ed’s Disney+ documentary. It shows a heartfelt account of their strength and the love that bonded them during the toughest moments





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Ed Sheeran to Bank £12 Million After Closing Touring Firm, Wife's Cancer Battle UpdateEd Sheeran is set to earn £12 million after closing his touring company, Hayagota-tourboi Touring LLP, which has generated over £400 million since 2012. The news comes as Ed reflects on his wife Cherry Seaborn's cancer journey, sharing details about her diagnosis, treatment, and recovery. He also mentions the launch of his Loop Tour and the establishment of a new touring firm called Gingerbread Touring.

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Ed Sheeran to Bank £12 Million After Closing Touring Company, Reflects on Wife's Cancer JourneyEd Sheeran is set to receive £12 million after closing his touring firm, Hayagota-tourboi Touring LLP, reflecting on the financial success and also the emotional challenges. The singer also revealed details about his wife's battle with cancer, Cherry Seaborn, and her successful recovery.

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