Eddie Jones Jokes as Will Joseph Scores Five Tries Against Japan at Twickenham

Will Joseph scored five tries as England defeated Japan in a high-scoring encounter at Twickenham, prompting former coach Eddie Jones to joke about the result despite his earlier complaints.

Former England head coach Eddie Jones voiced criticism regarding the spectator experience at Twickenham Stadium during a broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live. He expressed discomfort with directives instructing fans on when to generate noise, describing such requests as amusingly odd. However, his return to the iconic venue offered a stark contrast to his previous tenure, as the atmosphere was defined by high energy and youthful enthusiasm.

Will Joseph Scores Five Tries

Will Joseph delivered a spectacular performance by scoring five tries, effectively dismantling the Japanese defense. The twenty-four-year-old opened the scoring just sixty seconds into the match and completed his hat trick in the nineteenth minute. His rapid success left Japanese fullback Kazuma Ueda unable to keep up, a moment later consoled by flanker Ben Gunter after Ueda was thoroughly outpaced in a race for the corner.

Also read England beat Japan 78-15 as Will Joseph scores five tries on Test return

Former Coach Comments on Player

Despite his earlier grievances, Jones shared a lighthearted moment regarding the match outcome during the broadcast. He remarked that it pained him to see Joseph, the player he selected for his first international cap, score five tries against him. Jones jokingly questioned Joseph's loyalty while admitting a smile finally broke through his initial skepticism, acknowledging the quality of the display.

Impact of Junior Tickets

The introduction of junior tickets priced at fifteen pounds significantly altered the demographic composition of the crowd. This pricing strategy attracted a younger audience, resulting in louder decibel levels and a lighter, more festive mood throughout the stadium. The shift in atmosphere complemented England's attacking style, which featured thirteen total tries and provided ample entertainment for the diverse group of spectators.

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Joseph Career Development Story

Joseph previously earned his only England cap under Jones in 2022, initially joining as a teenage apprentice on a tour to Australia. He faced significant challenges following the bankruptcy of London Irish, which forced a move that disrupted his fitness and game time at Harlequins. His resurgence has been fueled by a prolific season with Gloucester, where he developed into a dynamic threat using his speed and offloading skills.

Steve Borthwick Praises Team

Head coach Steve Borthwick highlighted the team's improved speed, positioning, and balance in their pass and kick decisions during his post-match comments. He noted that the attacking intent aligned with the strengths of English rugby, showcasing their considerable talent. Borthwick emphasized that the supporters clearly enjoyed the high-energy performance, citing the excellent atmosphere as a key component of the victory.