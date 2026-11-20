Eddie Moorcroft avoided jail after illegally dumping 1,200 tons of waste near RAF Lavenham, netting over £71,000. Co-defendants face fines as Environment Agency enforcement continues.

Eddie Moorcroft and Philip Fairbrother have avoided immediate imprisonment after being convicted of illegally dumping 1,200 tons of waste next to the historic RAF Lavenham airfield in Suffolk. The environmental crime, which generated more than £71,000 in illicit profits, resulted in a massive mound of refuse appearing at the Smithwood Green Airfield site between June and August in 2022.

Sentencing Details for Principals

Mr Moorcroft, aged 31 and from Alpheton, received a six-month suspended prison sentence along with a £10,000 financial penalty. The court identified him as the principal architect of the illegal operation, noting that he leased the rural land and operated the dump without any planning permission. Mr Fairbrother, 72, of Suffolk, was ordered to pay a £6,000 fine specifically for his role in arranging the delivery of the hazardous waste to the location.

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Environmental Impact and Location

The illicit dumping site sits adjacent to RAF Lavenham, a former United States Army Air Forces base that ceased operations in 1948. The rural land was transformed into a large hill of plastic and other refuse, causing significant distress to the local community and damaging the historical surroundings. The Environment Agency emphasized that such illegal waste sites cause misery for residents and act as a blight on the environment, prompting immediate cleanup efforts.

Corporate Fines and Ongoing Cases

Haulage company OJ Neil Biomass Ltd was fined £4,000 following the investigation by the Environment Agency for transporting much of the illegal material. A second firm, URM (UK) Ltd, has entered a plea of not guilty at Norwich Crown Court regarding charges of failing to comply with the duty of care under the Environmental Protection Act 1990. The Environment Agency asserts that the waste deposited at the Alpheton site originated from URM premises in Tilbury, Essex.

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Future Legal Proceedings and Cleanup

A trial for URM (UK) Ltd is scheduled to commence in March 2029, marking a significant delay in the full resolution of the case. Earlier in the year, Charles Shallow, who leased the land to Mr Moorcroft, was ordered to clear the site and cover the costs incurred by the Environment Agency. Lesley Robertson, the enforcement team leader for the Environment Agency in Essex, Norfolk, and Suffolk, stated that the site is now clear and that enforcement actions have been significantly stepped up to hold responsible parties accountable.

Government Stance on Waste Crime

Environment secretary Dame Angela Eagle condemned the actions of the defendants, stating that communities should never tolerate such criminal behavior where waste criminals profit at the expense of local residents. The case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences for those who disregard environmental regulations and highlights the ongoing commitment by authorities to combat illegal dumping operations across the United Kingdom.