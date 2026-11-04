Edenbridge Bonfire Society to Burn Giant FIFA President Effigy on November 7

The Edenbridge Bonfire Society has unveiled a 36ft effigy of FIFA President Gianni Infantino for burning on November 7, featuring satirical elements related to recent football controversies and political figures.

The Edenbridge Bonfire Society has announced that a massive 36ft tall effigy of FIFA President Gianni Infantino will be unveiled and subsequently set on fire during the Kent town's annual Bonfire Night festivities on November 7. The caricature represents the latest high-profile target chosen by the group to be immolated, continuing a long-standing local tradition that blends satire with community celebration.

Effigy Design and Satirical Details

The towering depiction of the 56-year-old football boss features several specific symbolic elements designed to critique his recent public conduct. The effigy shows Infantino with dollar bills emerging from his ears, while a book titled President for Dummies: How to make billions is tucked into one of his pockets. He is also seen holding a golden statue of the head of US President Donald Trump, a direct reference to the FIFA Peace Prize awarded to the American leader ahead of the World Cup.

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Additionally, the sculpture includes a red card hotline token, alluding to the controversy surrounding the revocation of a dismissal for US striker Folarin Balogun during the tournament. This decision followed a phone call from Infantino to the referee, sparking widespread debate within the footballing world. A wheelie bin containing a Manchester City shirt and a traffic light sits at the base of the statue, serving as a nod to local issues in Edenbridge, including the town's waste collection system and ongoing roadworks.

Organizer Statements and Creative Intent

Andrea Deans, a co-chair of the Edenbridge Bonfire Society and one of the creators of the effigy, stated that she enjoyed moving away from the traditional political figures seen at the event in recent years. She noted that Infantino proved to be an excellent subject for caricature, allowing the group to steer clear of domestic politics while still making a strong statement.

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In a social media post, the organizers explained that they tried to avoid political targets this year but felt Infantino was too significant an opportunity to pass up. Although they were keen to avoid featuring Donald Trump again, they acknowledged that the US President could not be left out completely, especially given his connection to Infantino. Bill Cummings, the Chair of the Bonfire Society, expressed satisfaction with the choice, noting that Infantino's infamy extends beyond football due to his involvement in various underhand activities.

Historical Context and Previous Targets

The Edenbridge Bonfire Society has been celebrating Bonfire Night for nearly a century but began the specific tradition of burning giant effigies in the mid-1990s. Previous targets have included former Prime Ministers Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, as well as London Mayor Sadiq Khan and his Ultra Low Emission Zone policy. Last year, the group created an effigy of Sir Keir Starmer after Labour's inheritance tax changes sparked protests among farmers across the UK.

Other notable effigies have included Sir Winston Churchill, who helped open the celebrations, and Ticketmaster, which was targeted in 2024 amid public outrage over dynamic pricing during Oasis concert ticket sales. Donald Trump was also featured as an effigy in 2016, marking a ten-year anniversary for the group's depiction of the current US President. While other contenders for this year's event included figures like Andy Burnham, Angela Rayner, and Elon Musk, the society ultimately selected Infantino.

Controversies Surrounding FIFA Leadership

The decision to burn the effigy follows a year marked by multiple controversies for Infantino, who has led FIFA since 2016. He has faced accusations of attempting to enrich himself through his role as the body's president. After the men's World Cup this summer, Infantino planned to seek private investment in a company to run the competition's commercial affairs, a move that led to uproar across the footballing world.

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Critics accused the Swiss president of trying to sell off the game, a concern that has resonated with fans and officials alike. The creation of the effigy highlights these ongoing disputes, with Andrea Deans noting that Infantino was ready in just six days despite the usual average of a week. The event serves as a public outlet for these grievances, allowing the community to engage with global sports politics through the lens of local tradition.

As November 7 approaches, residents and visitors in Kent anticipate the burning of the giant figure. The effigy stands as a visual summary of the criticisms leveled against FIFA's leadership, combining political satire with local references. The event will once again draw attention to the Edenbridge Bonfire Society's ability to capture the zeitgeist through its annual displays, reinforcing the group's role as a commentator on both national and international affairs.