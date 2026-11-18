Nabila Habiby sentenced to 28 months for stealing and pawning £188,000 of Edgar Davids' art collection. 25 paintings remain missing despite recovery efforts.

A wealth manager and close associate of former Premier League footballer Edgar Davids has been imprisoned for stealing and pawning an art collection worth £188,000. Nabila Habiby, 39, received a sentence of two years and four months at Wood Green Crown Court for her fraudulent actions against the Dutch star.

Davids, 53, had trusted Habiby with his possessions when he moved to a central London apartment in December 2014. After being handed the keys to his mansion in Hadley Wood, North London, Habiby systematically misappropriated 37 art pieces from the residence. She took these items to pawn brokers, securing loans totaling £31,500 using the valuable artworks as collateral.

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The Mechanism of Art Theft and Fraud

The deception relied heavily on false documentation and the exploitation of Davids' misplaced confidence. Habiby falsely represented herself as the owner of the artworks when obtaining loans from two different brokerages. She supported these fraudulent claims with doctored paperwork, including a genuine invoice from one painting which she altered to suggest she was a co-owner.

The former Tottenham and Ajax midfielder had originally purchased the art collection from New York's Opera Gallery between 2006 and 2012. The collection was highly valued, with individual pieces often personalized by artists. Habiby abused her position as a friend and former employee to access these items, ultimately defaulting on the loans which allowed the brokers to sell the art.

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Discovery Through Social Media and Court Proceedings

The crime remained undetected for years until a buyer in Hong Kong messaged Davids on Instagram. The collector had purchased a Paul Insect piece and noticed the footballer's name on the back, prompting him to contact the artist directly to verify the work. Davids had no prior knowledge that his art had been sold and was located around the world.

Following this discovery, Davids handed the matter over to the Metropolitan Police. Habiby pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud involving incidents in 2014 and 2016. However, she spent months avoiding court proceedings, claiming she could not return to the UK from her home in Belgium. Judge Alexander Jacobs ruled that she should be sentenced in her absence due to her repeated failure to appear.

Stakeholder Views and Sentencing Remarks

Prosecutor Warwick Tatford described the case as a clear abuse of trust. He told the court that Habiby utilized her role as a friend to steal 37 pieces of artwork that always belonged to Mr Davids. The loans were issued in cash, and the subsequent default led to the artworks being sold by the brokerages to recover losses.

Judge Jacobs emphasized the severity of the betrayal, noting that Habiby viewed her relationship with Davids as sibling-like. He stated that this perceived closeness made her dishonesty even more hurtful and difficult to comprehend. The judge described her actions as a streak of dishonesty throughout her relationships, breaching the trust placed in her by people who considered her a friend.

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Real-World Impact and Recovery Efforts

The financial impact on Edgar Davids has been significant, with 25 of the 37 stolen paintings still untraced. Eleven of the paintings taken by Habiby have been recovered, but the majority remain with buyers or brokers internationally. The discovery of the sales was a shock to the footballer, who believed his prized possessions were secured in a Safestore storage locker in Enfield.

A warrant has been issued for Nabila Habiby's arrest, and she is expected to be brought from Belgium to the UK to serve her 28-month sentence. The case highlights the risks associated with trusting individuals with high-value assets without formal legal safeguards. The investigation concluded with Habiby's conviction, marking the end of a long legal process that began with a random social media inquiry.