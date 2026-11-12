Edinburgh A720 Closure After Fatal Van Crash Disrupts Traffic

A fatal crash on Edinburgh's A720 closed the major arterial route for 18 hours, causing severe delays across the capital. Police arrested a man following the incident on Wednesday evening.

A fatal road traffic incident on Edinburgh's A720 triggered nearly 18 hours of complete closures and widespread gridlock across the Scottish capital. The emergency began on Wednesday evening when a 47-year-old woman was struck and killed by a Citroen Berlingo van on the busy arterial route.

Details of the Fatal Collision

Emergency services were dispatched to the westbound carriageway of the A720 near the Baberton junction at approximately 9pm on Wednesday. The 47-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision with the van. Police Scotland confirmed the fatality immediately and launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. Authorities have appealed for witnesses to come forward to help reconstruct the events leading up to the crash.

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Affected Road Network and Traffic Chaos

The closure of the A720 between the Hermiston Gait interchange and Dreghorn brought traffic on one of Scotland's busiest trunk roads to a standstill. The road, which recorded a daily average of 75,113 vehicles in 2022, was not re-opened until 2:45pm on Thursday. Motorists faced some of the worst travel delays in Edinburgh history, with some queues stretching to nearly 90 minutes. The congestion spilled over onto the M8 and M9, disrupting travel for tens of thousands of commuters and airport travelers.

Police Investigation and Arrest

Police Scotland arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a road traffic offence related to the incident. Sergeant Grant Hastie stated that inquiries are ongoing and urged anyone who saw a woman in the area before the crash to contact officers. Authorities are specifically seeking dash-cam footage or witness accounts that could assist with the probe. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 3870 of November 11.

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Impact on Public Transport and Daily Life

Lothian Buses reported significant disruptions, with dozens of services experiencing serious delays due to the extensive road closures. The City of Edinburgh Council advised drivers to postpone journeys if possible, warning that tailbacks were among the worst ever recorded in the city. Commuters traveling to the airport were also warned to allow extra time for their trips as the traffic chaos persisted for many hours.

Recovery and Ongoing Inquiries

The A720 serves as a critical link feeding traffic from the M8 to various destinations around Edinburgh, making its closure particularly damaging to daily logistics. While the road eventually reopened on Thursday afternoon, the ripple effects of the 18-hour shutdown lingered through the evening commute. Police continue to examine the scene and review evidence to establish the full details of the accident. The family of the deceased woman has been informed, and next of kin are being supported during this difficult time.