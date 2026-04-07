Edinburgh Bungalow in the Running for Scotland's Home of the Year

An Edinburgh bungalow, Homegrown Hoose, has earned a spot in the final of BBC One Scotland's Home of the Year competition. The transformation, influenced by timber technologies, won perfect scores from the judges.

A seemingly ordinary bungalow in Edinburgh is now in the running to be crowned Scotland ’s Home of the Year. This remarkable transformation, known as Homegrown Hoose, has captivated the judges of the popular BBC One Scotland program, earning a coveted spot in the final. The home, belonging to Emily, Robert, and their children Jackson and Ada, has undergone a stunning conversion that showcases innovative design and sustainable practices.

The journey from a disliked property to a dream home highlights the power of vision and collaboration, transforming a modest dwelling into a unique family sanctuary. The property, located in the Mortonhall area, stands as a testament to creative design and meticulous craftsmanship, drawing admiration for its ingenious use of space and integration with the surrounding environment. The owners' commitment to creating a home that reflects their personal style and values has resonated with the judges, solidifying its place among the finalists.\Homegrown Hoose's success can be attributed to the combined vision of Emily, horticulturalist Emma, and professor of timber engineering Robert. Their approach to modernisation is heavily influenced by timber technologies, resulting in a design that is both aesthetically pleasing and environmentally conscious. A particularly striking feature is a section of the home that appears to float above the garden, adding a touch of architectural flair and intrigue. The judges, Anna Campbell-Jones, Banjo Beale, and Danny Campbell, awarded the property perfect scores, recognising its architectural merit, creative design, and personal style. This victory demonstrates that the most innovative designs often come from unexpected places. The judges emphasized their appreciation for homes that are lived in and loved, rather than perfect set pieces. This sentiment underlines the importance of a home reflecting the personality and stories of its inhabitants. Another strong contender in the competition was The Schoolhouse in Fordell, Fife, which has been transformed into a stylish family home, though Homegrown Hoose ultimately prevailed. The judges are looking for homes that surprise them, those that offer architectural plot twists and tell unique personal narratives through a mixture of memory, meaning, and materiality. This perspective shows that the judges are seeking out homes that are not just beautiful, but also filled with character and meaning, making each a unique expression of its inhabitants.\The competition highlights the diverse range of architectural styles and design philosophies found across Scotland. Each home in the final represents a unique approach to creating a living space, reflecting the creativity and personality of its owners. The Art Deco Villa, a historic property designed by Scottish architect Sir Basil Spence, also competed, illustrating the historical breadth of design in Scotland. Its inclusion showcases the variety of styles and the appreciation for preserving historical design. The judges’ criteria, focusing on architectural merit, creative design, and personal style, ensure that the competition celebrates not only visual appeal but also the narrative and emotional connection a home creates. The contest offers a snapshot of how people transform their living spaces into places of comfort, inspiration, and personal expression. The focus on homes that are 'storied and styled' underscores the belief that a home should reflect the life and loves of those who live within. The success of Homegrown Hoose, and other finalists, illustrates how homes can be a testament to the transformative power of imagination, and careful planning and craftsmanship





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