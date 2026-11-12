Edinburgh Zoo Names Newborn Capybara Triplets After Scottish Delicacies

Edinburgh Zoo reveals the names of three newborn capybara triplets chosen by public vote: Tattie, Tunnock, and Toddy, honoring Scottish food and drink traditions.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland officially announced the names of three newborn capybara triplets at Edinburgh Zoo on Monday. The three 'babybaras' have been named Tattie, Tunnock, and Toddy, a selection inspired by iconic Scottish food and drink. The two male cubs are designated Tunnock and Toddy, while the female cub is named Tattie. They join their older brother, Bru, in the zoo's capybara enclosure.

Public Voting Selects Scottish Themes

Edinburgh Zoo engaged the public by allowing social media users to vote on five distinct naming sets for the triplets. The chosen names celebrate Scottish culinary heritage, reflecting local delicacies such as potatoes, marshmallow treats, and whisky. This result stood in contrast to other proposed themes that included Scottish island names like Harris, Skye, and Barra, or geographic terms such as Ben, Cairn, and Brae. Additional options featured characters from the Scottish sitcom Still Game, including Jack, Victor, and Isa, as well as space-themed names like Nova, Laika, and Apollo tied to the zoo's cosmic safari.

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Birth Details and Health Checks

Zookeeper staff discovered the trio on October 28 after the cubs were born overnight to parents Luna and Rodney. The newborns underwent their first health assessments last Wednesday, during which veterinary staff weighed and microchipped the week-old pups. The examinations confirmed the gender distribution of two boys and one girl. Veterinarians noted that the cubs appeared to be in good spirits and showed signs of robust health during the routine checks. The RZSS stated that the young animals are doing well and remain close to their mother for warmth and comfort.

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Family Dynamics and Viral Fame

The arrival of the triplets follows the recent viral success of Bru, the first capybara born in Scotland in eighteen years. Bru was born in May and quickly gained significant attention online. Darren McGarry, the head of animal care at Edinburgh Zoo, observed that Bru is adjusting to no longer being the sole focus of public interest. Mr. McGarry described the older sibling as initially grumpy but expressed confidence that he will form strong bonds with his new siblings once he settles into the new family dynamic. The zoo highlighted that capybaras are social creatures that typically breed several times a year.

Zoo History and Conservation Context

The capybara family at Edinburgh Zoo has become a notable attraction for conservation enthusiasts and casual visitors alike. The birth of the triplets adds to a year marked by viral moments for the species at the zoo. Recently, an intimate photograph of Rodney and Cali, Luna's sister, swimming together was shared widely on social media. Mr. McGarry previously remarked that the lives of the capybaras resemble a soap opera due to their complex social interactions. These recent births underscore the zoo's success in breeding and caring for the world's largest rodents, continuing a tradition of public engagement and educational outreach.