Edouard Philippe Demands UK Pay Full Channel Migration Costs

French presidential hopeful Edouard Philippe proposes ending the Le Touquet Agreement unless Britain funds Channel security and reforms immigration laws to stop pull factors.

French presidential candidate Edouard Philippe has launched a sharp critique of United Kingdom immigration strategies, accusing London of creating incoherent policies that actively attract small boat migrants across the English Channel. The centre-right contender argues that these systemic failures are directly responsible for the recurring tragedies occurring in the maritime zone between the two nations.

Threatens To Scuttle Le Touquet Treaty

Edouard Philippe explicitly stated that a victory in the April presidential election would trigger an immediate termination of the longstanding Le Touquet Agreement. This specific treaty permits British border authorities to conduct passport checks and security searches on French soil, a mechanism that has been instrumental in curbing illegal crossings for years.

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The former Prime Minister warned that he will scrap this arrangement entirely unless the UK government implements significant amendments to its current immigration and asylum policies. He characterized the existing diplomatic framework as unsustainable given what he described as the absurdity of French police efforts to stop individuals from leaving French territory when those individuals face a sixty to sixty-five percent chance of obtaining legal status upon arrival in England.

Demands Full Funding For Coast Security

In a major shift in diplomatic and financial expectations, Edouard Philippe proposed that the British government must foot the entire bill for French policing operations along the coast. This demand represents a substantial escalation from current funding levels, potentially doubling the existing £662million three-year cost currently borne by UK taxpayers.

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He highlighted the operational burden placed on local law enforcement, noting that French officers are working tirelessly to intercept people who have no right to be in France. Philippe argued that the current system allows illegal workers to operate in England without control mechanisms, thereby creating a powerful pull factor that exacerbates the crisis at the border.

Aligns With Broader French Political Consensus

These remarks closely mirror previous statements made by President Emmanuel Macron, who urged the UK last year to address the structural pull factors driving migration. Macron specifically pointed to the ease with which individuals could work illegally in the UK, a concern that was recently acknowledged by then Labour Home Secretary Yvette Cooper during diplomatic discussions.

Other French political figures have similarly described Britain as an El Dorado for illegal workers, reinforcing the need for a more robust and coherent trans-channel migration strategy. Edouard Philippe called for a significant review of France's relationship with the UK, emphasizing that asylum applications should ideally be processed within Europe to alleviate the pressure on border states.

Election Context And Polling Dynamics

Edouard Philippe made these declarations during a visit to Zuydcoote near Dunkirk, a region identified as an epicentre for illegal Channel crossings orchestrated by trafficking gangs. His comments were delivered after meetings with local police officers and mayors who are on the front lines of managing these migration flows.

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Currently polling at fifteen percent in the first round, Philippe aims to unite the centrist vote against right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen, who is leading with approximately thirty-five percent. Jean-Luc Melenchon of the hard-left holds second place with about seventeen and a half percent, setting the stage for a complex presidential race in 2027.