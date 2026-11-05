Edouard Philippe Threatens to Scrap Touquet Treaty Over UK Immigration

French presidential candidate Edouard Philippe vows to terminate the Touquet agreement if Britain maintains 'absurd' migration policies and fails to cover full policing costs.

Edouard Philippe has launched a scathing critique of British immigration policy, describing the current approach as shocking and incoherent. The former centre-right prime minister under President Emmanuel Macron warned that he would seek to dismantle key bilateral agreements if London does not adopt a stricter stance on border control. Philippe specifically targeted the small boats crisis in the English Channel, asserting that the United Kingdom bears significant responsibility for the ongoing influx of migrants. He argued that French police efforts are undermined by what he termed an 'absurd' British system that inadvertently encourages crossings.

Speaking to reporters after visiting police officers and mayors in Zuydcoote, near Dunkirk, Philippe outlined his hardline stance on diplomatic negotiations. He stated that a future French administration would 'significantly review our relationship with Britain' unless immediate changes occur. The candidate emphasized that the current funding arrangement is insufficient and that British residency rules act as a magnet for those attempting to reach French shores. This public rebuke highlights the growing diplomatic tension between the two nations regarding shared border management responsibilities.

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Renegotiation or Termination of Border Accords

Philippe explicitly identified the Touquet Treaty as the primary target for revision or cancellation under his potential presidency. This agreement allows British police to conduct border checks within France and French officers to operate in Calais and other coastal towns. The former prime minister declared the current accord unsatisfactory and vowed to renegotiate its terms to extract greater concessions from London. He stated clearly that if France does not receive what it deems necessary, the treaty would be terminated.

A central point of contention involves the financial burden of policing the Channel. In April, the UK government signed a three-year deal paying France £662 million to help stop migrants launching small boats from northern beaches. This sum covers approximately half the cost of the French policing operation, with the remainder funded by the French government itself. Philippe argued that it is unacceptable for the UK to maintain rules that invite migration while providing only partial financial support for the resulting security measures.

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Statistical Surge and Political Fallout in Britain

The diplomatic friction coincides with a significant surge in cross-channel crossings. More than 10,000 small boat migrants have arrived since Andy Burnham assumed the role of Prime Minister. Recent Home Office figures reveal that 1,670 individuals made the perilous journey between Thursday and Sunday last week alone. This surge effectively ended a three-week pause in arrivals, with numbers spiking to 263 on Thursday, 671 on Friday, 259 on Saturday, and 477 on Sunday.

These figures have intensified scrutiny on the current British leadership. The total number of arrivals under Andy Burnham stands at 10,136, averaging 96.5 people per day. This average is higher than the recorded rates under predecessors Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson, and Theresa May. While slightly lower than the peak average of 103.5 per day during Sir Keir Starmer's premiership, which saw 77,183 total arrivals, the recent trend contradicts claims of a tightened grip on the crisis. The data suggests that current policies have not sufficiently deterred those attempting the dangerous sea crossing.

Domestic Policy Shifts and Opposition Criticism

Complicating the political landscape, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood recently unveiled new immigration rules that have been significantly watered down. The proposals, which originally sought to extend waiting periods for low-skilled migrants to gain settled status, faced strident opposition from the left wing of the Labour Party. As a result, the reforms were rewritten to be less restrictive, a move that critics argue weakens the government's border control efforts.

Chris Philp, the Shadow Home Secretary, seized upon these developments to attack the administration's handling of illegal immigration. He asserted that Andy Burnham has done nothing to tackle the root causes and that the watering down of settlement reforms would only strengthen incentives for illegal entry. Philp called for a more aggressive strategy, including deporting illegal immigrants and ending benefits for foreign nationals. He further argued that only the Conservatives have the resolve to leave the ECHR and implement a borders plan that eliminates all rewards for breaking into Britain.

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Philippe extended his criticism beyond the UK, urging the European Union to adopt a similar tough approach to migration. He contended that the failure to regulate immigration is sowing chaos not just in the Channel, but also in neighboring Belgium and the Netherlands. By highlighting these regional impacts, he positioned France as a nation bearing a disproportionate burden due to neighboring countries' policies. His comments reflect a broader European anxiety about unmanaged migration flows and the strain they place on local infrastructure and social services.