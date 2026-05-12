Educating Greater Manchester Headteacher Drew Povey Suspended, Resigned, and Barred from Profession

The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) accused Drew Povey and his brother Ross of 'unacceptable professional conduct' following allegations pupils were being removed from the school register in a practice called 'off-rolling'. A panel found the removal of these pupils was likely to have a positive effect on the school's performance data, including GCSE results. Drew Povey denied all the allegations, while his brother 'made no admissions'.

When Educating Greater Manchester first aired in 2017, it created a surge of local pride in Salford. Viewers were moved by the stories of children from Harrop Fold High School, like Year 7 pupil Jack Stanley who took Syrian refugee Rani Asaad under his wing, and the make-up loving Year 11 pupil Mitchell Farrelly.

The star was undoubtedly headteacher Drew Povey, with viewers even claiming he bore a resemblance to Tom Cruise. But as the cameras were still rolling for another episode in the summer of 2018, he was suspended. He resigned that same year, despite denying allegations that pupils were being illegally removed from the school register.

Six years later, in 2024, Mr Povey and his brother Ross, who was the assistant head, were barred from the profession indefinitely - and for at least two years. The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) accused the pair of 'unacceptable professional conduct' following allegations pupils were being removed from the school register in a practice called 'off-rolling'. A panel found the removal of these pupils was likely to have a positive effect on the school's performance data, including GCSE results.

Mr Povey denied all the allegations, while his brother 'made no admissions'. Our chief reporter Neal Keeling has been covering Mr Povey’s career for 14 years, and the school in Little Hulton for much longer. He now reports that the school - since academised and rebranded as The Lowry Academy - has been the subject of a major internal investigation. Whistleblowers claim 'off-rolling' was again taking place and that falsification of coding of pupils took place during an Ofsted inspection.

The trust which runs it says there is no evidence to substantiate these two allegations. It’s understood other claims include an allegation that safeguarding protocols were breached after a pupil collapsed in school; parents being pressured into agreeing to pupils being taught at home; inappropriate exclusions and 'on rolling' - where pupils not yet physically in school were added to the roll





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Educating Greater Manchester Drew Povey Tom Cruise Off-Rolling Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) Little Hulton The Lowry Academy Greater Manchester Police Custody Centre Scanner Dame Vera Baird Victims' Commissioner Inhumane Treatment Of Detainees Transforming Custody Service

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