Education Scotland faces scrutiny after AI-assisted documents contained factual errors. Ollie Bray leads curriculum reshaping amid growing criticism of the agency's competence and resources.

Education Scotland has come under intense fire following the exposure of significant factual errors in official documents produced with the assistance of artificial intelligence. The controversy centers on a series of papers generated by the agency, which are now being corrected after an academic whistleblower identified approximately 20 references to non-existent articles, books, and reports. This discovery has reignited debates regarding the competence of the body responsible for shaping Scotland's educational framework.

AI Document Errors and Whistleblower Discovery

Education Scotland admitted to using AI for editing purposes but insisted the tool was not responsible for the content inaccuracies. The errors only became public knowledge after Brodie Runciman, a conscientious academic, reviewed the documents and alerted the Scottish Government in April. Instead of intervening directly, government officials referred the matter back to the agency, allowing the issue to persist until media reports highlighted the gravity of the situation.

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Runciman identified references to sources that do not exist, undermining the credibility of the materials. One paper incorrectly stated that the Last Supper occurred on a Friday, while another document containing language lessons mangled Spanish and French phrases, translating them as 'all the time the time'. These basic blunders have raised serious questions about the quality control processes within the organization.

Ollie Bray's Role and Financial Costs

Ollie Bray, a former Lego Foundation executive specializing in learning through play, has been tasked with reshaping the curriculum at Education Scotland. His total remuneration, including pension benefits for the 2024-25 period, ranges between £130,000 and £135,000. Despite his expertise, observers question whether his skills as a strategic director are sufficient to rebuild the shattered reputation of a body whose annual staff costs exceed £30 million.

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The agency previously served as a school inspection authority but was stripped of this core function to focus solely on curriculum advisory roles. This structural change was intended to streamline operations, yet the recent AI fiasco suggests that the agency's operational integrity remains compromised. Critics argue that the agency is now unable to effectively oversee the fundamental reshaping of the Curriculum for Excellence.

Controversial Health and Wellbeing Proposals

One of the most alarming aspects of the scandal involves a paper on health and wellbeing that proposed lessons on pornography addiction for children as young as eight. Education Scotland stated that this mention appeared only in an early draft and has since been superseded. The current document focuses on compulsive behaviors such as gaming but still references the problematic draft online, raising concerns about why disowned documents remain accessible.

The proposal for such young children to engage with topics like pornography addiction was widely criticized as egregious and meaningless. Pupils of that age may not even be aware of sex, let alone pornography, making the content inappropriate for their developmental stage. The persistence of the link to the original paper suggests poor digital governance and a lack of rigorous document management within the agency.

Impact on Curriculum for Excellence Reform

The Curriculum for Excellence (CfE), introduced under the first SNP government, faces mounting opposition from teachers and parents who blame it for declining attainment and falling classroom standards. Education Scotland was charged with overseeing the latest reform, yet the current crisis indicates that the body is incapable of delivering the necessary improvements. The reliance on AI-assisted drafting has further damaged trust in the institution.

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Meanwhile, other proposed policies have drawn skepticism. A new initiative aimed at tackling classroom truancy suggests reducing the volume of school bells to alleviate anxiety among pupils. This approach ignores traditional methods of discipline and fails to address the root causes of persistent absence. The agency's focus on such superficial measures contrasts sharply with the need for robust solutions to violence and assaults in schools.

Public Expectations and Future Steps

The public appears increasingly inured to the agency's shortcomings, with many expecting minimal accountability for such high-profile errors. Despite concerns raised by opposition politicians, Education Scotland continues to operate without significant political repercussions. This perceived impunity may encourage further negligence, as the body remains embedded in public life without adequate oversight.

Ministers are expected to address these issues as the stakes for the Scottish education system remain incredibly high. The reliance on seconded senior teachers at considerable public expense to produce flawed documents highlights a systemic failure. Without decisive intervention, the credibility of the educational framework will continue to erode, leaving students and educators to navigate a lawless atmosphere devoid of clear leadership.