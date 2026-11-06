Edward Crutchley Selling Archive Including Miley Cyrus Outfit

Fashion designer Edward Crutchley auctions his archive at Tennants Auctioneers on November 20. Collection features items worn by Miley Cyrus and rare luxury collaborations.

Fashion designer Edward Crutchley is auctioning a significant portion of his personal archive, including a rare Jean Paul Gaultier outfit previously worn by Miley Cyrus. The sale takes place on November 20 at Tennants Auction House in Leyburn, Yorkshire. This event marks the final chapter for a collection built over decades of international design work.

Crutchley Archive Details and Highlights

The Edward Crutchley Research Archive features approximately one hundred carefully selected items gathered during his travels. These pieces reflect his time working with elite luxury houses such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, and Fendi. The collection offers a unique glimpse into the history of high fashion through the eyes of a former creative director.

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Among the most notable lots is the gold lamé bodysuit worn by Miley Cyrus in March 2023. She wore the garment to celebrate her single "Flowers" reaching number one on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. This specific bodysuit originates from the Spring/Summer 1989 Junior Gaultier collection and includes a matching gold lamé jacket. Crutchley estimates the item will sell for between £1,200 and £1,800.

Another centerpiece of the auction is the Dior x Air Jordan 1 High Trainer designed by Kim Jones. Released for Pre-Fall 2020, these trainers celebrate the 35th Anniversary of the Air Jordan brand. The pair, sized UK 10, features white and Dior Grey calfskin with silver hardware and a Michael Jordan pendant. Experts value this rare sneaker between £5,000 and £8,000.

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Crutchley Career and Collection Origins

Crutchley began his career in Clapham before studying Womenswear at Central Saint Martins. His professional journey started at Betty Jackson, followed by a role at Pringle of Scotland. This position initiated his long-standing relationship with Yorkshire mills that supply fabrics to global luxury brands.

After moving to Paris, he spent eleven years designing prints and textiles for Louis Vuitton. During this tenure, he worked under Marc Jacobs and later Kim Jones. His research travels to Japan, China, and Indonesia allowed him to study traditional weaving and embroidery. These experiences directly influenced the diverse items in his growing archive.

He established his own label in 2015 and showcased at London Fashion Week for a decade. High-profile clients like Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, and Nicole Kidman have worn his designs. In 2019, he achieved a historic milestone by winning both the International Woolmark Prize and its Innovation Award.

Community Impact and Future Steps

The auction represents a personal transition for the Yorkshire-born designer. Crutchley left his role at Christian Dior in August last year to work as an independent consultant. He recently visited Tennants Auction House with his mother to finalize the sale of these cherished items. He views the venue as a vital community hub rather than just a commercial auction site.

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The collection extends beyond Western luxury fashion to include rare Japanese kabuki performance kimonos. He also includes textiles from Southeast Asia, specifically Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia, as well as pieces from West and Southern Africa. These items were selected for their inspiring qualities and historical significance.

Crutchley emphasizes that the sale is driven by a desire to share inspiration rather than financial gain. He states that he has extracted all necessary creative value from these objects. The event concludes on November 20, offering collectors access to rare fashion history. The sale promises to bring these significant cultural artifacts to new owners and institutions.