Truro Crown Court hears Edward Holden pleaded guilty to manslaughter and sexual assault in the death of 81-year-old Jenny Firth in Cornwall.

Edward Holden, a 37-year-old painter, has admitted to killing 81-year-old Jenny Firth during a violent home invasion in Cornwall, though he denies the charge of murder. Holden appeared before Truro Crown Court, where prosecutors detailed a frenzied attack that resulted in Ms Firth's death on May 28 of this year.

The court heard that Holden approached the victim's property near Helston while he was working on a nearby building site in Ashton. Ms Firth had been left alone in her home after receiving visits from a friend and a carer earlier in the day. She was wearing pajamas and had activated her lifeline sensor shortly before 8 pm on the evening of the incident.

Also read Two Men Plead Guilty in Stockport Drugging and Rape Case Involving Woman Abused by Husband

CCTV Evidence and Arrest Timeline

A full reactor activation triggered by Ms Firth's emergency alarm alerted emergency services at 10:30 pm. A paramedic discovered her body on the stairs with her front door unlocked. Before the alarm went off, Holden's Citroen Berlingo van was captured on CCTV fleeing the area.

Holden was arrested the following day after a passing motorist noticed his appearance on the side of a road and reported him to police. Upon arrival, officers found blood splattered upstairs and signs of a disturbance inside the home. Evidence included a cigarette butt on a duvet, a paint-stained jacket, and construction site identification belonging to Holden.

Advertisement

Medical Findings of Brutal Assault

Prosecutor Anna Vigars KC informed the jury that forensic evidence confirmed sexual assault and extensive trauma to the victim's body. Pathologist Dr Megan Jenkins conducted a post-mortem examination revealing broken neck, fractured ribs, and blunt force impacts to the head.

The cause of death was determined to be the combined effects of head injuries, asphyxia, and spinal injury. Ms Vigars stated the evidence suggested an extended, brutal, and sexual assault during which Ms Firth likely fought back, resulting in extensive bruising to her arms and hands.

Forensic Links and Admission of Guilt

Forensic scientists matched Holden to the crime scene by finding his blood in the bedroom and his semen on a duvet cover and pajama trousers. Holden accepted that he was in the house and admitted to vaginally assaulting Ms Firth. He also conceded that he caused her death.

However, Holden maintains that he did not intend to kill her or cause really serious harm, which forms the basis of his defense against the murder charge. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter, attempted rape, and a second charge of assault by penetration while denying the murder charge.

Advertisement

Substance Use and Communications

The court was told that Holden had been using cocaine prior to the attack. He sent a message to an old school friend, Marco Jeffery, stating he had tested rocket fuel just before the incident. Jeffery understood the reference to cocaine and was not surprised by Holden's claim.

Holden was originally planning to meet Jeffery in London to watch Arsenal play in the Champions League final. During transport to the police station on the day of his arrest, Holden told officers that the guilt felt heavy and that his life had changed abruptly, noting he had never been in a fight before.

The trial at Truro Crown Court continues as the prosecution presents its case regarding the intent behind the fatal violence. The jury is currently weighing the admitted facts against the legal definition of murder versus manslaughter in the context of this tragic event.