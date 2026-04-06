Edward Thomasson's The Whole Routine: A Musical Exploration of Control, Longing, and the Human Experience

London-based artist Edward Thomasson presents The Whole Routine, a musical performance delving into the themes of control, longing, and the complexities of human interaction. The work, featuring song, dance, and spoken word, explores the struggle to break free from routine and the vulnerability of seeking genuine connection.

Edward Thomasson, a London-based artist, views performance as a fundamental lens through which to understand human existence. He doesn't see performance as merely a superficial act or pretense but rather as an inherent part of the human experience. Thomasson believes that individuals constantly navigate a complex interplay of revealing and concealing aspects of themselves, adapting their presentation based on what feels emotionally manageable or attainable within specific contexts.

He sees this constant negotiation as a form of performance, a dance between self-expression and self-protection. This foundational understanding is central to his artistic practice, serving as the wellspring from which his ideas and creations originate, including his latest endeavor, The Whole Routine.\The Whole Routine is a musical performance, a carefully constructed tapestry of song, dance, and spoken word that delves into the intricate themes of control and longing. This work is a captivating exploration of the human condition, meticulously crafted to evoke a range of emotions and reflections in the audience. The performance unfolds as a series of intricately choreographed song and dance sequences, interwoven with a compelling poem, all delivered with mounting intensity. Thomasson, along with a team of six other performers, navigate this dynamic landscape, their actions and words contributing to the overall narrative. The deliberate pacing and escalating urgency build a palpable tension, drawing viewers deeper into the emotional core of the piece. The work delves into the struggle to break free from the numbing cycles of everyday interactions, those often-unexamined routines that shape our lives. It explores the vulnerability inherent in attempting to feel differently, in striving for genuine connection in a world that often demands conformity. \Thomasson's artistic vision shines through as he describes the sequences of The Whole Routine. The performance acknowledges the awkwardness that often accompanies the pursuit of authentic emotions, the moments where genuine connection feels elusive. He notes that the harmonies may falter, gestures may fall short, and routines may become disjointed and out of sync with each other. But despite these moments of perceived imperfection, the group persists, their relentless pursuit of connection giving rise to moments of genuine, albeit imperfect, connection. The resulting work isn't just about the execution of artistic movements; it's also a powerful exploration of the human experience. The artwork exists in the space between the fervent desire to express oneself through song and dance and the potent fear of complete exposure, of the potential for humiliation and rejection. The Whole Routine serves as a mirror, reflecting the complexities of human interaction, the inherent tension between vulnerability and control, and the enduring human longing for authentic connection in an increasingly complex world. It's a testament to the power of artistic expression to delve into the deepest recesses of the human heart, revealing the beauty and struggle inherent in being human





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