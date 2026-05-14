EFL Investigates Spygate Scandal, Championship Play-off Final May Not Go Ahead

The English Football League (EFL) is investigating the Spygate scandal surrounding finalists Southampton, which could lead to the cancellation of the Championship play-off final on Saturday 23 May. A hearing conducted by an Independent Disciplinary Commission will take place on or before Tuesday 19 May, and Southampton have been charged by the EFL with breaking rules by observing one of Middlesbrough's training sessions before last Saturday's semi-final first leg at the Riverside.

The Championship play-off final may not go ahead on Saturday 23 May as the English Football League ( EFL ) investigates the Spygate scandal surrounding finalists Southampton .

A hearing conducted by an Independent Disciplinary Commission will take place on or before Tuesday 19 May. Saints have been charged by the EFL with breaking rules by observing one of Middlesbrough's training sessions before last Saturday's semi-final first leg at the Riverside. Southampton are due to face Hull City in the play-off final for a place in the Premier League next season.

Although the EFL has warned supporters there could be changes to the fixture, it is working on the basis that the final will go ahead as planned, with a kick-off time of 16:30 BST. Should the match need to be rescheduled due to the outcome of the hearing and any subsequent appeal process, the EFL says it has a "number of contingency plans" available.

The Championship fixture is the first of three play-off finals held across three days at Wembley, with the League One and Two versions due to be held on the Sunday and Monday, respectively. The stadium is booked out the following weekend, when the Rugby League Challenge Cup final will be played on 30 May and the Women's FA Cup final on 31 May





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English Football League EFL Spygate Scandal Southampton Middlesbrough Training Sessions Play-Off Final Contingency Plans Wembley Rugby League Challenge Cup Final Women's FA Cup Final

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