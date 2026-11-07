Egypt Targets 6.6 Bcf Gas Production by 2027 Through New Drilling and Eni Expansion

Egypt aims to boost natural gas output to 6.6 billion cubic feet daily by 2027. The strategy relies on major investments from Eni and infrastructure upgrades to reverse production declines.

Egypt has announced a comprehensive five-year strategy to reverse declining energy output, with the primary objective of raising natural gas production to 6.6 billion cubic feet per day by 2027. This ambitious target requires a significant shift in operational tactics, relying heavily on increased drilling activities and substantial foreign direct investment to modernize aging infrastructure and unlock new reserves in the Mediterranean basin.

Strategic Goals And Infrastructure Modernization

The Egyptian government is doubling down on its plans to accelerate the development of its oil and gas resources through a combination of new exploration incentives and partnerships with international energy majors. A key component of this strategy involves settling 6.1 billion dollars in overdue payments to energy partners, a move designed to restore investor confidence and demonstrate fiscal commitment. The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources is simultaneously working to modernize existing infrastructure to encourage further capital injection into the sector.

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The government aims to speed up the development of discoveries and connect them to the country's existing infrastructure to maximize economic returns from the sector. This approach leverages Egypt's vast transportation networks, gas reception facilities, and liquefaction capabilities, positioning the nation as a strategic regional hub for energy trading and export. By addressing development challenges in partnership with international partners, officials hope to create the necessary conditions to encourage further investment in the sector.

Eni Expansion And Major Discoveries

Italian energy giant Eni is playing a pivotal role in this expansion, with plans to drill 30 exploration wells and 200 development wells across various regions including the Mediterranean, the Nile Delta, Sinai, and the Western Desert. Claudio Descalzi, the CEO of Eni, stated during a meeting with President Al-Sisi that the company intends to increase its investment in Egypt, building on an existing footprint of approximately 8.5 billion dollars. This investment has already yielded significant results, with Eni's subsidiary, the International Egyptian Oil Company, producing approximately 242,000 barrels per day of oil equivalent in 2025.

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The momentum for Eni's expansion was accelerated by a significant gas and condensate discovery in the Temsah Concession, located offshore in the Eastern Mediterranean. Preliminary estimates for this find indicate 2 trillion cubic feet of gas and 130 million barrels of associated condensate. The strategic advantage of this discovery lies in its proximity, being less than 10 km from existing infrastructure, which allows for rapid connectivity and deployment. Additionally, Eni is working to increase its gas processing capacity in Egypt's Western Desert through phase two of its Meleiha project in the Merged Meleiha concession.

Leadership Vision And Regional Cooperation

President Al-Sisi has actively encouraged the government to offer additional incentives to international partners to attract more investment in the sector and encourage new exploration projects. This high-level political support was reinforced during a roundtable discussion titled The Future of Energy in Egypt, held in October. Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi led the discussions alongside Cypriot Energy Minister Michael Damianos, East Mediterranean Gas Forum Secretary-General Osama Mobarez, and various international oil and gas executives.

During these discussions, the emphasis was placed on strengthening regional cooperation and establishing Egypt as a central node in the Eastern Mediterranean energy landscape. The government plans to address development challenges in partnership with international partners to create the necessary conditions to encourage further investment in the sector. Officials highlighted that Egypt had successfully attracted higher levels of investment after clearing outstanding debts owed to investment partners in exploration, discovery, and production activities.

Operational Challenges And Future Outlook

The drive for increased production comes at a critical time, as recent years have seen oil and gas production fall due to ageing Mediterranean offshore fields. The giant Zohr gas field, once a cornerstone of Egyptian output, has contributed to the overall decline, necessitating a shift toward developing new discoveries. The government is seeking greater investment in developing these new oil and gas discoveries, thereby reducing reliance on mature operations that are seeing diminishing returns.

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To support this transition, the government plans to invest over 4 billion dollars to improve six refineries by modernizing existing facilities. This upgrade aims to raise domestic production of higher-value petroleum products and reduce Egypt's fuel import bill. The five-year strategy focuses on seismic surveys, advanced technologies, and new contractual frameworks. With a track record of making 113 discoveries between July 2024 and June 2026, the country is positioning itself to capitalize on global energy demands while securing its economic future through strategic infrastructure and partnership.