Egyptian Holiday Turns Deadly: Tourist Dies After Cobra Bite During Snake Show

A 57-year-old tourist from Bavaria has died in Hurghada, Egypt, after being bitten by a cobra during a snake show. The incident occurred at a hotel in early April and is under investigation. This tragedy adds to a series of safety concerns in the Red Sea resort, including recent shark attacks and a submarine disaster.

A tragic incident has unfolded in Hurghada , Egypt , claiming the life of a 57-year-old tourist from Bavaria. The man died after being bitten by a snake, believed to be a cobra, during a snake show at a local hotel in early April.

He was accompanied by three family members when the incident occurred. Reports from German news outlets detail that the show allowed tourists to interact closely with the snakes, including holding them and draping them around their necks.

However, during the performance, the snake charmer permitted the cobra to ascend the tourist’s trouser leg, resulting in a bite. Authorities state the man quickly exhibited symptoms of poisoning, leading to cardiac arrest. Despite immediate resuscitation attempts, he succumbed to the venom at the hospital. Investigations are currently underway, led by the public prosecutor's office and criminal police in Memmingen, though the focus isn’t solely on the snake charmer at this stage.

The investigation is proceeding with an open mind, awaiting the results of a pending toxicological examination to determine the exact cause and nature of the poisoning. This unfortunate event adds to a growing list of safety concerns surrounding tourism in the Hurghada region. The Red Sea resort, while popular with international visitors, has a history of serious incidents. Just last December, an Italian tourist, Gianluca Di Gioia, 48, was fatally attacked by a tiger shark while snorkeling near Marsa Alam.

Di Gioia was celebrating his birthday with a friend when the shark attacked, leaving his companion to reach shore while he tragically perished. Prior to that, in June 2023, a 23-year-old Russian national, Vladimir Popov, was killed by a tiger shark in Hurghada. Witnesses reported Popov screaming for his father as he was dragged underwater and fatally mauled. The shark was subsequently captured and killed by locals.

These incidents highlight the potential dangers present in the Red Sea, despite the area’s appeal as a holiday destination. The frequency of these attacks raises questions about safety measures and risk management for tourists engaging in water activities. The dangers aren’t limited to marine life. In March of the previous year, a tourist submarine, the Sindbad, sank in Hurghada, resulting in the deaths of six people, including two children.

The submarine reportedly descended with its hatches open, leading to the fatal influx of water. While 39 individuals were rescued, nine sustained injuries. This submarine disaster, coupled with the shark attacks and now the snake bite incident, paints a concerning picture of safety standards in the region. The recurring nature of these tragedies raises serious questions about oversight, regulation, and the protection of tourists.

Authorities are under increasing pressure to address these issues and implement more robust safety protocols to prevent future incidents and ensure the well-being of visitors to Hurghada and other Egyptian tourist destinations. The investigation into the recent snake bite is ongoing, and the results of the toxicological examination are eagerly awaited to provide further clarity on the circumstances surrounding this tragic loss of life.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable risks associated with exotic animal interactions and the importance of prioritizing safety in the tourism industry





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Egypt Hurghada Cobra Snake Bite Tourist Death Shark Attack Submarine Disaster Red Sea Travel Safety

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