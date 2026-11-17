Moustafa Elbohy sentenced to nine years for raping a woman near Embankment station after CPS initially dropped case due to lack of injuries. Victim expresses disillusionment with justice system.

Egyptian national Moustafa Elbohy has been sentenced to nine years in prison for the rape of a woman in central London. The sentencing occurred on Tuesday, November 17, following a trial at Southwark Crown Court. The incident took place on September 20, 2025, near Embankment station. This judgment stands despite the Crown Prosecution Service previously dropping the charges.

CPS Dropped Case Due to Physical Injuries

The Crown Prosecution Service initially declined to proceed with the prosecution in October 2025. Prosecutors stated they were not satisfied there was sufficient evidence to secure a realistic conviction. They specifically questioned why the victim suffered no internal injuries during the assault. The agency argued that the physical evidence did not meet the threshold for a jury trial at that time.

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The victim described this decision as deeply upsetting and disillusioning. She maintained that she knew exactly what had happened to her. The initial withdrawal of charges left Elbohy out of custody. She feared he remained a potential threat to other women and girls in the area.

Victim Review Process Overturned Decision

The victim exercised her right to review after the initial decision. She submitted a victims' right to review request within the permitted ten-day window. However, the process took longer than expected. It was not until February 2026 that prosecutors reconsidered the case.

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After reviewing the evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service overturned their earlier decision. They authorized charges against Moustafa Elbohy for two counts of rape. This reversal came after further examination of the circumstances and victim statements.

Trial Reveals Details of Targeted Attack

During the trial, prosecutor Richard Milne detailed how Elbohy targeted the woman. He stated the attacker identified her as vulnerable because she was intoxicated. The victim had been drinking at Gordon's Wine Bar in Charing Cross since approximately 7:00 pm. She estimated she had consumed twice the legal driving limit.

The victim encountered Elbohy near Embankment station while walking home. He was having a heated discussion with friends who spoke Arabic. She had previously spoken to them and enjoyed the conversation. Elbohy used Google Translate to tell her he wanted to have sex with her. He then pushed her to the ground.

Illegal Entry and Asylum Status Context

Moustafa Elbohy entered Britain illegally via small boat on June 19, 2025. He claimed persecution in his home country due to his sexual orientation. His asylum claim was rejected shortly after arrival. He was initially housed in a central London hotel.

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Eight days before the rape, his asylum claim was formally rejected. He moved from the hotel to a tent at a homeless encampment. At the time of the attack, he was living under Hungerford Bridge. The victim questioned why he remained in the country while free.

Sentencing and Long-Term Consequences

Southwark Crown Court sentenced Elbohy to nine years for each count of rape. The jail terms run concurrently. This means he will serve a total of nine years in prison. He must also serve notification requirements for the rest of his life.

The defense lawyer argued the crime was opportunistic. Mitigating counsel Rhodri James claimed the high bar for consent was difficult to meet. He emphasized the lack of prior acquaintance between the parties. The victim stated the ordeal changed her forever. She criticized the cross-examination as hideous and irrelevant.