EHRC Investigation Launches Into Reform UK After ITV Exposure Documentary

The Equality and Human Rights Commission has opened a formal inquiry into Reform UK following an ITV investigation revealing racist remarks by party members, prompting demands for accountability under the Equality Act 2010.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission has initiated a formal investigation into Reform UK, responding to an undercover documentary by ITV that captured party members making racially abusive comments and offensive jokes. This regulatory intervention follows a specific report by the broadcaster which detailed incidents of discrimination and harassment among local councillors and candidates associated with Nigel Farage's political movement.

Ethical Watchdog Requests Compliance Evidence

The Ethics and Human Rights Commission, known as the EHRC, stated it contacted the political party to request additional information regarding their adherence to the Equality Act 2010. Regulators emphasized that they are assessing complaints alleging unlawful activity, particularly concerning racial and sexual remarks made by current and prospective members. The watchdog confirmed it received formal grievances after the broadcast of ITV's year-long probe titled Undercover: A Year in Reform.

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Documentary Revelations Trigger Internal Purges

Undercover filming gathered over twelve months revealed councillors and candidates using language that included referring to black children as animals and suggesting the King should be beheaded for being a secret Muslim. These revelations caused immediate fallout, with several Reform members quitting the party after the footage was made public. One member was recorded claiming his local area had become infested with Asian families, highlighting the severity of the concerns raised by the equality regulator.

Political Rivals Demand Systemic Action

Labour politicians have argued that these instances of extreme racism cannot be dismissed as isolated incidents involving bad apples within the organization. They are demanding immediate and concrete action from party leader Nigel Farage to address the cultural issues exposed by the investigation. The opposition party views the documentary evidence as proof of a deeper problem that requires urgent regulatory and political attention from the top leadership.

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EHRC Balances Free Speech and Anti-Discrimination

An EHRC spokesman explained that while the organization recognizes freedom of expression as fundamental to democracy, this right must be balanced against the right to be free from discrimination. Regulators urged those in positions of authority to consider guidance on avoiding harassment on grounds of race, religion, or sex. The commission noted that political parties must review their policies to identify and address areas of potential discrimination, ensuring compliance with national human rights standards.

Reform UK Defies Allegations of Noncompliance

Reform UK issued a statement asserting confidence that they have fully complied with their obligations under the Equality Act. A party spokesperson emphasized that there is no room for racism within their organization, denying any systemic failure to protect members from discrimination. Despite this defense, the EHRC will continue to assess the information provided by the party and other sources before deciding on further appropriate action under equalities laws.