Eid Festival in Southampton Postponed After Violent Protests and Sentencing of Henry Nowak Killer

The city has delayed the annual Eid celebration organized by Project Hidayah following a wave of unrest sparked by the sentencing of Vickrum Digwa for the stabbing of Henry Nowak. Authorities cite safety concerns after clashes that injured police and prompted multiple arrests. The event is now set for June twenty‑seven and will feature market stalls, live music, family activities and a nasheed performance.

A religious celebration that was to take place in Southampton on Saturday has been postponed because of lingering safety worries after the sentencing of the teenager who was killed.

The Festival of Eid in the Park, arranged by the Muslim community group Project Hidayah, was slated for Hoglands Park from midday until seven in the evening. Its timing coincided with a series of protests that erupted after a court handed down a minimum twenty‑one year jail term to Vickrum Digwa, the Sikh man convicted of fatally stabbing eighteen‑year‑old Henry Nowak. The unrest began on Tuesday when demonstrators gathered near the site of the stabbing and clashed with police.

Participants threw bottles and bricks, set bins alight and forced officers back with a barrage of projectiles. Eleven officers were injured as the crowd attempted to breach the police line and reach the residence of the convicted attacker. The violence prompted a wave of arrests; to date eleven men face charges.

Four have pleaded guilty to violent disorder, five are charged with the same offence, one stands accused of violent disorder together with two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and another denies assaulting a police officer. Residents described the night as terrifying, reporting smashed car windows and widespread damage to private property.

The unrest also overlapped with plans by the Southampton Patriots to stage a march that would mark the anniversary of D Day while also holding a vigil for Henry Nowak in Guildhall Square and calling for what they describe as two‑tier justice. Their route was set to begin at the historic Bargate at one in the afternoon and proceed toward the city cenotaph. Local MP Darren Paffey appealed for calm and urged that any demonstrations remain peaceful.

He said that after the turmoil of the week the city must move forward together and allow legal processes to run their course. He reminded anyone considering stoking division and hatred that they are not welcome in Southampton. In response to the heightened risk, a spokesperson for Project Hidayah announced that the festival would be delayed and rescheduled for June twenty‑seven.

The decision followed consultations with authorities and venue partners and was presented as a measure to protect attendees, vendors, volunteers, performers and the wider community. The organisation, which describes its mission as fostering belonging and solidarity among diverse groups, thanked sponsors and supporters for their patience. The postponed event, now entering its tenth year, will feature market stalls, live music, family activities and food.

Planned attractions include face painting, fair rides, a circus workshop, martial‑arts sessions such as adult boxing and children's kickboxing, and a performance by nasheed artist Hamzah Khan. Nasheed is an Islamic vocal tradition performed a cappella or with instruments. The postponement also affected other community gatherings. A Sikh celebration scheduled for Friday was cancelled after safety concerns rose in the wake of the protests.

A funeral home had intended to host an open afternoon for Sikh residents and the wider community to honour the memory of Gian Singh‑Chungh, who died in December twenty‑twenty‑five at the age of eighty‑seven, with the mayor and local councillors invited. Some Sikh residents have said they feel uneasy leaving their homes after the violent demonstrations. Tim Tofts, chair of Southampton's Council of Faiths, acknowledged the ongoing anxiety within faith groups and expressed hope that the tension will eventually subside.

The city now looks toward the rescheduled festival as an opportunity to bring people together once the immediate security concerns have eased





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