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Eight Killed in B-52 Bomber Crash at Edwards Air Force Base

Defense News

Eight Killed in B-52 Bomber Crash at Edwards Air Force Base
B-52 CrashEdwards Air Force BaseUS Air Force
📆6/16/2026 12:34 AM
📰LBC
69 sec. here / 8 min. at publisher
📊News: 48% · Publisher: 74%

A US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base in California during a routine test mission, killing all eight crew members. The accident produced a large plume of black smoke and led to the closure of the airfield. The bomber was supporting a radar modernization program. The B-52 is a Cold War-era strategic bomber with significant payload capacity. Local and national officials expressed condolences and confirmed emergency response operations.

On Monday at approximately 11:20 a.m. local time (7:20 p.m. BST), a US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after taking off from Edwards Air Force Base in southern California, resulting in the tragic loss of eight lives.

The aircraft was conducting a routine test mission in support of the base's radar modernization programme when it went down, sending a giant plume of black smoke into the air. Colonel James Hayes of the US Air Force told reporters, "Today, Edwards Air Force Base experienced a terrible tragedy, and we lost eight great Americans.

" The names of those who perished will be released after 24 hours once their next of kin have been notified. In the immediate aftermath, the base announced on X that the airfield had been closed and all inbound aircraft were being diverted. All non-commercial visitor passes were suspended to allow the installation to focus entirely on emergency response operations.

The B-52 is a long-range strategic bomber that formed a key part of the US nuclear deterrent during the Cold War. It can carry up to 32 tonnes of explosives and is capable of mid-air refueling, giving it nearly unlimited range.

Congressman Jay Obernolte, whose district includes the base, posted on Facebook that he and his wife "are praying for everyone involved in today's B-52 crash at Edwards Air Force Base, especially the crew, their families, and the first responders on scene.

" Michigan Republican Congresswoman Lisa McClain wrote on X: "My prayers are with everyone involved in the B-52 crash at Edwards Air Force Base this afternoon.

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B-52 Crash Edwards Air Force Base US Air Force Aviation Accident Test Mission

 

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