Eight Killed in Flatbush Building Collapse as NYC Probes Structural Failures

Eight people died and 18 were injured when a three-story building collapsed in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on Wednesday. NYC officials confirm the structure was previously flagged for poor condition.

Tragedy struck the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn on Wednesday around 4pm when a three-story building suddenly detached from its neighbor and collapsed onto the street. The incident resulted in the confirmed deaths of eight individuals, including two children and two construction workers who were active at the site at the time. Ring camera footage obtained by local resident James Williams captured the terrifying sequence, showing the structural foundation to the right of a brown staircase turning to dust while wall decorations remained eerily suspended.

The Collapse and Immediate Aftermath

The catastrophic failure occurred as a terrified resident rushed down a newly exposed staircase within the adjacent building just before the main structure gave way. The video captured chunks of the corner building flying into the exposed area as debris settled to the ground below, accompanied by sounds of screaming terror from those present. An FDNY firefighter was later seen surveying the immense damage from the top of the structure that remained standing, eventually guiding a resident out of the unit next to the break-off point.

Also read Building Collapse in Flatbush Brooklyn Kills Two and Injures Seventeen

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed the casualty count on Thursday, stating that eight people died and another 18 were injured. Among the injured, one person was reported to be in critical condition, and four firefighters sustained injuries during the rescue operation. The massive emergency response effort concluded late that afternoon after officials verified that no additional victims were located in the rubble.

Victim Identities and Community Impact

The eight deceased individuals were identified as two children, Nicole Daniela Rodriguez, aged nine, and Kevin Santiago Reyes Gonzalez, aged ten, alongside five adult men and one unidentified 35-year-old man. The victims included construction workers Gabriel Siguencia, aged 22, Mamadou Barry, aged 23, Edgar Santiago Sapón Gutierrez, aged 26, José Luis Caguana, aged 26, and Juan Daniel Salvada Guzman, aged 31. Rodriguez and Gonzalez were killed in the accident, marking a devastating loss for their families in the community.

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Many of the adult victims were immigrants seeking new opportunities, with families describing their deep ties to the community and their roles as providers. Gabriel Siguencia, an Ecuadorian national, had recently arrived in the US and started working at the site just two weeks prior. His family friend Javier Ortega described him as a carpenter who came to America looking for the same opportunities that people from all over the world seek. Siguencia's mother, Leonor Yupa, was driven to the scene by Ortega upon hearing the news, leaving her in a state of profound grief.

Jose Luis Caguana, another victim from Ecuador, had moved to the US six years ago and was a devoted husband and father. He leaves behind a wife, a four-year-old son, and an unborn baby who was expected to arrive soon. His brother Carlos told Univision that his sister-in-law was in a very bad state, overwhelmed by immense pain after the tragedy. Similarly, Edgar Santiago Sapón Gutierrez, who left behind a six-year-old son, was the subject of worry for his family who went to the morgue to confirm his status.

Investigation into Structural Integrity

While the exact cause of the collapse remains under investigation, new reports indicate that the NYC Buildings Department had previously flagged the structure for safety concerns. The New York Times reported that the department determined the building was in poor condition and riddled with cracks before the incident occurred. This prior knowledge adds a layer of scrutiny to the management and oversight of the property leading up to the collapse.

The investigation has also turned to LMW Engineering Group, the firm responsible for the engineer of record for the foundation work. Located in Linden, New Jersey, the company was contacted following the disaster, but its office was reported to be practically empty on Thursday. Jieming Wang, the owner and managing partner of LMW Engineering Group, was not present at the firm's location when reporters attempted to interview them about the project.

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Injured Workers and Ongoing Inquiries

Among the 18 injured individuals was Alvaro Miguel Caizaguano Toasa, a 29-year-old construction worker who had been employed at the site for eight months. His family reported to ABC 7 that he was vomiting blood and not doing well while being treated at Kings County Hospital. Toasa is a father to a three-year-old and a seven-year-old, and his wife is also ill and unable to work, placing additional financial strain on the household.

The site has now been handed off to the NYPD and the NYC Department of Buildings for a thorough examination of the remaining structures and the cause of the failure. Authorities are working to determine if the previously noted cracks and poor condition directly contributed to the sudden detachment and fall of the building. The community continues to mourn the loss of eight lives while seeking answers regarding the safety standards that allowed such a hazardous structure to remain in place.