Eight teenagers face charges after a 15-year-old boy suffered critical injuries in a violent Surfers Paradise assault. Victims remain in hospital while perpetrators appear in court.

Eight teenagers have been charged with serious violent offenses following a brutal assault on a 15-year-old boy in Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast. The victim remains in critical condition at Gold Coast University Hospital after being found with life-threatening head and facial injuries outside a McDonald's on Cavill Avenue just after 3am on Tuesday.

Violent Assault Details and Injuries

Disturbing CCTV footage captured the moment the group allegedly chased the teenager from Surfers Paradise Beach toward the restaurant. The victim was tripped to the ground near the establishment on Cavill Avenue, where a pack of teenagers surrounded him. Witnesses reported that the group kicked and stomped on his head even after he appeared to lose consciousness. He sustained a broken jaw, a fractured skull, and bleeding on the brain, according to Detective Acting Inspector Greg Aubort. The attack started near the stairs under the sign at Surfers Paradise before the boy attempted to move away, only to be chased and assaulted a second time.

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Police Investigation and Arrests

Police responded quickly to the scene, causing the initial group to flee. However, investigators quickly tracked down the suspects, leading to the arrest of eight individuals. All eight males, who are from Brisbane and the surrounding Moreton Bay region, have been charged with one count of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm. Detective Acting Inspector Greg Aubort described the incident as a sickening violent assault that is not something police see often. He emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that nine lives have been irrevocably changed in a matter of minutes.

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Court Appearances and Bail Refusals

The accused teenagers have been denied bail and are scheduled to appear in court today. Four 17-year-old boys, who were registered to attend the Schoolies event, will appear in Southport Children's Court. Three 18-year-old men and a 19-year-old man are also due in Southport Magistrates Court today. Police have explicitly refused bail for all eight defendants due to the severity of the charges and the nature of the assault. The court proceedings mark the first formal legal step for the youths allegedly involved in the morning attack.

Community Impact and Witness Appeal

The assault has caused significant distress within the local community, particularly during Schoolies Week, with thousands of school leavers currently on the Gold Coast. A local resident who viewed a video of the attack described it as the most disgusting thing he had ever seen. Gold Coast Police are urgently calling for any witnesses, particularly anyone with footage of the incident, to come forward. Investigators are currently analyzing each person's alleged involvement in the attack to ensure all those responsible are held accountable for the violent crime.