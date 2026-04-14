Eileen Gu Looks Ahead After Olympic Success and Controversy

Freestyle skier Eileen Gu, the most decorated Olympian in her sport, dismisses criticism over her decision to represent China and shares her future Olympic aspirations and personal loss.

Eileen Gu , the most decorated Olympic freestyle skier in history, is looking forward, not back, after a whirlwind year. The San Francisco-born athlete, who became a central figure of debate during the recent Winter Games, where she chose to represent China , the country of her mother's heritage, instead of the United States, where she was raised, now appears to be unconcerned with the criticism. This decision drew scrutiny and even prompted thinly-veiled criticism from figures like Vice-President JD Vance, who, without mentioning Gu by name, suggested athletes should represent the nation where they were raised.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Gu dismissed the ongoing conversation surrounding her choice. Her response was simple and direct: 'It's old news.' She chose not to elaborate further. In February, during the Olympics, she responded to similar comments with a touch of sarcasm, saying, 'I’m flattered. Thanks, JD! That's sweet.' She then added a more pointed observation, suggesting the criticism was, in part, due to a general negativity towards China and her competitive success. 'So many athletes compete for a different country. People only have a problem with me doing it because they kind of lump China into this monolithic entity, and they just hate China. And also, because I win. Like if I wasn't doing well, I think that they probably wouldn't care as much.'

At 22 years old, Gu has already solidified her place in Olympic history with an impressive six medals across two Olympic appearances. This includes the recent Games held in Italy. The interview also provided a glimpse into Gu's plans for the future. Her millions of fans around the world will be pleased to learn that she intends to continue her Olympic journey. She has indicated that she envisions competing in one, and possibly even two, more Olympics. 'I feel like I have more sport in me. I can probably do another Olympics—maybe two,' she declared.

Beyond her athletic achievements, Gu's profile has been amplified since the Winter Games, leading to opportunities in modeling and influencer work. She is also currently a student at Stanford University. Gu shared her perspective on her multifaceted life. 'I don’t know what my job title is,' she stated. 'I guess it’s just Eileen. I didn’t fit into a pond, so I made my own. I’m not a big fish in a small pond, and I’m not a small fish in a big pond. I’m just the only fish in my own pond.'

The interview also touched on a deeply personal moment for Gu during the Games. She faced a significant loss while competing: the passing of her grandmother. Gu learned of her grandmother's death moments after winning a gold medal in the halfpipe event. She shared her grief openly with reporters. This added another layer of complexity to her experience during the Olympics. She was seen crying as she spoke to reporters at a press conference. She revealed the news with deep sadness, explaining her late arrival: 'The reason I was late is that I just found out that my grandma passed away. She was a really big part of my life growing up and someone I looked up to immensely.' Gu, whose middle name is Feng, then offered a heartfelt tribute to her grandmother, Feng Guozhen, highlighting her strength and spirit. 'She was so strong, she was a fighter and I think what's so interesting is that a lot of people just cruise through life but she was a steamship. This woman commanded life and she grabbed it by the reins and she made it into what she wanted it to be and she inspired me so much. The last time I saw her before I came to the Olympics she was very sick so I knew that this was a possibility.





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