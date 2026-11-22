Israeli politician Gadi Eisenkot labels settler arson as terrorism, sparking fury from Itamar Ben Gvir amid rising violence in occupied Palestinian territories.

Gadi Eisenkot, a prominent Israeli political figure seeking to replace caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has publicly condemned recent arson attacks in the West Bank as Jewish terrorism. The former chief of staff launched this fierce criticism on social media platform X, directly challenging the actions of far-right activists who targeted Palestinian property. This statement has ignited a sharp political dispute within Israel, drawing immediate backlash from right-wing leaders who view such rhetoric as an attack on national security.

Political Fallout and Coalition Debates

Eisenkot's declaration came at a critical juncture for his bid to form a new government, as he navigates complex coalition negotiations. His bloc faces internal divisions regarding whether to reach a parliamentary majority by forming a rapprochement with Arab parties. Itamar Ben Gvir, an outgoing far-right minister, responded aggressively on X, accusing Eisenkot of having no understanding of the investigation's facts. Ben Gvir further alleged that Eisenkot was selling out Israel's security interests in exchange for a political seat in the upcoming administration.

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Details of the West Bank Arson Attacks

The controversy stems from coordinated attacks carried out by Israeli settlers in four occupied West Bank villages on November 22, 2026. Local Palestinian activists reported that individuals set fire to vehicles and graffitied walls in Deir as-Sudan, Deir Abu Mashaal, Kafr Malik, and Al-Tuwani. Jihad al-Qaq, an activist from Kafr Malik, stated that settlers attacked the northern outskirts of his village at approximately two in the morning. He specified that around eight vehicles were destroyed and racist slogans were spray-painted on residential walls.

Grave Rhetoric and Security Response

Social media footage from the scene depicted vehicles engulfed in flames and walls marked with the phrase, In blood and fire Judea has fallen, in blood and fire Judea will rise again. This biblical slogan references the West Bank and underscores the ideological fervor behind the violence. Israeli authorities deployed soldiers and police to the affected areas immediately following the reports. The Israeli military issued a statement strongly condemning these acts and confirmed that a formal investigation had been opened into the arson incidents.

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Broader Regional Impact and Historical Context

The violence highlights the escalating tensions in the West Bank, where more than 500,000 Israelis live in settlements deemed illegal under international law by the global community. Violence has surged significantly since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which triggered the ongoing war in Gaza. According to an AFP tally based on Palestinian health ministry data, at least 1,119 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied territories since October 2023. Official Israeli figures indicate that at least 51 Israelis, including soldiers, have died in Palestinian attacks or clashes during the same period.

International Sanctions and Future Outlook

The timing of these attacks coincides with heightened international scrutiny of settlement activities. Just days prior, the United Kingdom announced sanctions on eight Israeli companies involved in West Bank settlement operations. Australia subsequently followed suit with similar measures. Youssef Jabareen, head of the Arab-majority Joint List, described the settlers as the armed wing of far-right parties, including Ben Gvir's group. He asserted that settler terrorism is a direct consequence of deepening occupation and the policies implemented by the Netanyahu government.