Canary Islands President Fernando Clavijo requests Spanish military intervention as over 2,100 undocumented migrants arrive on El Hierro, triggering an emergency response.

Regional President Fernando Clavijo has formally requested the deployment of specialist military units to the Spanish island of El Hierro following an unprecedented influx of undocumented migrants. The Canary Islands administration activated its regional emergency protocol after more than 2,100 individuals arrived on the territory in a single day, overwhelming local infrastructure and resources.

Military Intervention Requested For El Hierro

Mr. Clavijo declared the situation unsustainable and explicitly stated that the crisis is certainly anything but under control. The regional government initiated the PLATECA Emergency Plan to address the immediate humanitarian and logistical challenges posed by the arrival of the boats. This move necessitates support from the Urgent Military Emergency Unit, a specialized Spanish military corps tasked with disaster relief and emergency assistance.

Also read Record Migrant Arrivals Hit El Hierro and Tenerife as Immigration Dominates Spanish Election

The decision to escalate the response comes as the tiny island, which measures just 20 miles by nine miles, faces an unprecedented demographic shift. In less than a month, the number of undocumented migrants reaching El Hierro has surpassed the island's entire local population of 12,000 residents. This surge represents a significant escalation from the previous single-day record of 1,580 arrivals recorded on November 14, which also predominantly landed on this specific island.

Humanitarian Details And Vulnerable Arrivals

The sheer volume and vulnerability of those arriving highlight the severity of the humanitarian aspect of the crisis. Yesterday's arrivals included 127 children and 203 women from eight different countries, including Gambia, Senegal, Mauritania, and Mali. Among the most poignant cases was a four-day-old baby girl born during a five-day boat crossing from West Africa, who arrived in good health alongside her mother.

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While the newborn and her mother were taken to hospital upon reaching the fishing port of La Restinga, the journey proved fatal for at least one individual. Officials confirmed that one migrant was declared dead shortly after arrival, underscoring the dangers faced by those making the crossing. La Restinga, which has a mere 673 inhabitants, served as the primary point of entry for fourteen wooden boats, locally known as cayucos, escorted by Spain's maritime rescue service.

Political Fallout And European Coordination

Fernando Clavijo has linked this surge to the overwhelming pressure on the island's healthcare and accommodation systems, prompting an urgent request for an extraordinary response from the European Commission. The regional president scheduled a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to seek broader EU support, citing the unsustainable nature of the current intake rates. This diplomatic push coincides with heightened political tension in Spain, where immigration has become a central issue in the upcoming general election.

Vox leader Santiago Abascal recently characterized the events in the Canary Islands as an invasion during a speech in Tenerife, using the crisis to bolster his party's platform ahead of the vote. Meanwhile, Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez faces pressure to maintain power amidst polls suggesting the Right-wing Popular Party may form a coalition with Vox. The situation in El Hierro mirrors other migration flashpoints, such as the North African enclave of Ceuta, where recent estimates suggest between 100,000 and 125,000 undocumented migrants entered EU soil.

Relocation Efforts And Ongoing Logistics

To alleviate the overcrowding at the holding center in El Hierro, authorities are implementing a rapid transfer strategy for new arrivals. Approximately 800 of the new arrivals were transported by ferry to Tenerife today, while others are being scheduled for flights to mainland Spain. Temporary accommodation solutions are being mobilized, including the use of a four-star hotel in Torrox near Malaga to house some of the displaced individuals.

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The scale of the operation is still being refined, with official figures referencing 2,121 arrivals on El Hierro as of this morning. This count includes those intercepted off neighboring islands and taken directly to Tenerife, bypassing La Restinga. As November progresses, with only five days in the month lacking boat arrivals, authorities anticipate that undocumented migrants will continue to arrive before the month concludes, requiring sustained military and civil coordination.