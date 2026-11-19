Dr Chris Pepin-Neff warns of heightened shark danger in NSW as El Nino warms waters and storms drive bull sharks into shallows, prompting expanded drone surveillance.

Dr Chris Pepin-Neff has issued a severe warning regarding a potentially hazardous summer for beachgoers along the Australian coast. The shark expert cited the warming ocean temperatures associated with El Nino as a primary driver for increased shark encounters. He stated that these rising water temperatures are likely to make shark behavior increasingly unpredictable for swimmers and surfers.

Weather Patterns Drive Bull Shark Behavior

Beyond the temperature changes, forecast summer storms present an additional threat by driving bull sharks into shallower waters. Dr Pepin-Neff explained that there is a statistical connection between heavy rainfall and bull sharks ascending to the surface. Specifically, he noted that four-hundred millimeters of rain triggers this movement, which places swimmers at greater risk in coastal areas.

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He described the upcoming season as potentially more dangerous than ever before for those in the water. Dr Pepin-Neff highlighted that surfers venturing further out will continue to face significant dangers. He emphasized that the combination of warm water and storm activity creates a volatile environment for marine predators.

Recent Shark Attacks Highlight Rising Threats

Statistical data supports these concerns, with Australia recording twenty-two unprovoked shark incidents last year. This figure includes five fatalities, a sharp increase from thirteen incidents and one death reported in twenty-four. The Australian Shark Incident Database confirms this upward trend in aggressive shark activity across the country.

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High-profile attacks have further underscored the severity of the situation. In June twenty-six, Leah Stewart, a thirty-five-year-old teacher from Coogee, was dragged underwater by a four-meter great white shark. The attack resulted in catastrophic injuries to her arms and legs. It was reported as the first recorded shark bite at Coogee Beach in more than a century.

Ms Stewart suffered extreme blood loss and multiple fractures during the incident. She subsequently underwent surgery to amputate her left arm. So far in twenty-six, there have already been twenty-four shark incidents and five fatalities along Sydney's coastline.

Surf Life Saving NSW Deploys Drone Surveillance

In response to these rising risks, Surf Life Saving NSW has significantly expanded its aerial surveillance operations. The organization is now monitoring beaches across the state using drones ahead of the peak summer period. This expanded program covers ninety-six beaches, with many locations receiving drone surveillance from dawn until dusk.

James Bassam, the chief drone pilot for Surf Life Saving NSW, stated that this technology provides lifeguards with valuable real-time information. He explained that the intel allows for better decision-making regarding beach safety closures. The system enables authorities to close a beach quickly if needed and reopen it as soon as it is safe.

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AI Trials Enhance Shark Detection Capabilities

The NSW Government is also trialing artificial intelligence systems to assist drone operators. These AI tools are designed to detect and identify shark species in real time. The technology is being tested on a larger scale this summer with plans for potential rollout along the NSW coastline in coming years.

Mr Bassam noted that the AI system will act as a helpful supplement to beach pilots. It will support observations by helping to overcome challenges such as glare and poor water quality. This technological upgrade aims to improve safety measures for all coastal users during the high-risk summer months.