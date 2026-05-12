El Paso Locomotive Sign Cristo Fernandez, Star of Ted Lasso, in USL

El Paso Locomotive, a professional soccer team in the USL, has signed Cristo Fernandez, who played the role of Dani Rojas in the popular TV show Ted Lasso. Fernandez had previously been on trial with the club and gained fame as the first openly gay character in a major sports show. His signing comes at an interesting moment as the team is currently fourth in the Western Conference and is the top scorer in the league. Rojas, as least, might give them a more attacking boost as they look to continue their positive momentum in the upcoming season.

El Paso Locomotive have signed Cristo Fernandez , who played Dani Rojas in the hit show Ted Lasso , the club announced on Tuesday. Fernandez had previously been on trial with the club and played in a preseason friendly against New Mexico United.

The forward was on track to play pro soccer before seeing injuries curtail his career at 15 after a stint at Tecos FC. Fernandez has long been rumored to be in the picture for a pro soccer career. The forward, 35, was on trial with first Chicago Fire 2 and then. But now, it seems, he will get his shot in full in the USL.

The club will not release the terms of the contract.

"Cristo is a great addition to our roster, adding another attacking threat to our forward line," said Locomotive Head Coach Junior Gonzalez in a statement. "His passion for the game and leadership qualities for our locker room allow us to continue growing the positive culture we strive for as a club. "It seemed, for some time, that Fernandez would be on track to a professional career.

He played in Tecos FC's youth system, then a highly rated academy, before seeing his career curtailed by injuries. He was encouraged to pursue acting, and - despite playing the role of a beloved soccer player - seemed set to walk away from the game for good.

Fernandez expressed his excitement to return to the game in a statement: "Futbol has always been a huge part of my life and identity, and no matter where life has taken me, the dream of competing professionally never truly left my heart.

"I’m incredibly grateful to El Paso Locomotive FC – the club, coaches, staff, and especially my teammates – for opening the doors and giving me the opportunity to compete from day one. This journey back to professional fútbol soccer is about believing in yourself, taking risks, and continuing to chase your dreams no matter how unexpected the path may be. Because as we say in Mexico: hay que seguirle echando ganas (let’s keep giving it our all).

Siempre agradecido con Dios, mi familia y amistades por creer en mí. Maybe I’m just a crazy man with crazy dreams... so being here with the "Locos" actually makes perfect sense.

"Fernandez is not the only star of the show who has been involved in soccer. Kola Bokinni, who portrayed Captain Isaac McAdoo, played at a semi-professional level, with Phil Dunster, endeared for his performance as misfit striker Jamie Tartt, has been hailed by multiple cast members for his footballing skill. Locomotive enjoying a strong season Fernandez’s signing comes at an interesting juncture for El Paso.

The USL club is currently fourth in the Western Conference, and are the top scorers in the league. They finished fourth in the conference last year, and were knocked out in the quarterfinals. Rojas, at the very least, might give them more of an attacking boost





goal / 🏆 59. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Entertainment Cristo Fernandez Ted Lasso Dani Rojas El Paso Locomotive USL Football Entertainment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manny Fernandez in brutally honest Rangers admission as straight-shooting star comes cleanThe Ibrox centre-back refused to make excuses for the post-split failure that ended their hopes of becoming champions.

Read more »

The Bride Wore 8 Bespoke Dresses For Her Renaissance-Inspired Florence Wedding“Art, love and destiny came together under the Tuscan moon,” says the bride, singer Millane Fernandez, who married Max Kordek in Florence in a Renaissance-inspired wedding featuring no fewer than eight dresses.

Read more »

Cristo Fernandez Joins El Paso Locomotive After Ted Lasso Role and TrialActor Cristo Fernandez, known for playing Dani Rojas in Ted Lasso, has signed with USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive after a two-month trial. Due to a knee injury, Fernandez stopped playing football at 15 but is now pursuing his dream of competing professionally.

Read more »