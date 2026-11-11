President Nayib Bukele ordered a helicopter missile strike on the home of Lanmò San Jou, leader of the 400 Mawozo gang, after crowdsourcing its location on X. The attack killed 20 residents and drew praise from Haiti's prime minister.

In a bold display of cross‑border power, El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele directed a helicopter missile attack on the compound of Haiti an gang leader Lanmò San Jou on November 10. The strike, which followed a social‑media campaign by Bukele to locate San Jou's home, killed about 20 people and earned praise from Haiti's prime minister Alix Didier Fils‑Aime.

Social Media‑Driven Targeting

On November 6, Bukele posted a challenge on X asking open‑source intelligence experts to supply the exact address of Lanmò San Jou's house in Croix‑des‑Bouquets, a suburb of Port‑au‑Prince. The 400 Mawozo gang, known for kidnappings and extortion, had previously abducted 16 US missionaries and a Canadian. The FBI lists San Jou, also known as Wilson Joseph, as wanted for hostage‑taking with a $1 million bounty for information leading to his arrest.

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Osint professionals, who tracked San Jou's residence on early‑dated satellite imagery, shared the coordinates online. Bukele then announced that Salvadoran forces would strike the location, stating, "We kept our promise…We destroyed the house of Lanmò San Jou and the 400 Mawozo gang's headquarters. Most of them ran away without even trying to fight. What cowards!"

Military Execution and Aftermath

Two army helicopters launched rockets at the compound, sending the structure into a ball of flames. The explosion left thick plumes of smoke rising toward the sky. Footage released by Bukele showed the moment the missiles struck and a crowd fleeing the area. Miami Herald sources reported 20 deaths; pro‑government outlets confirmed the casualties but noted that San Jou was not present during the attack.

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The strike followed the deployment of 2,000 Salvadoran soldiers to Haiti, a move intended to rescue four missing troops that had vanished during an ambush on October 18. The soldiers operate under the UN‑backed Gang Suppression Force, which includes troops from several nations and was initially led by Chad. Haiti's Prime Minister praised the Salvadoran contingent, saying, "I salute the commitment of the Salvadoran forces in the fight against gangs. Hats off to President Nayib Bukele...for your support and commitment to the national fight against gangs. Haiti, El Salvador, GSF: same fight, same determination!"

Human Rights Concerns and International Reaction

Amnesty International has urged both El Salvador and Haiti to ensure that any Salvadoran operations comply with international human‑rights law. Critics question the rules of engagement for the contingent stationed abroad, especially given the fatal outcome of the missile strike. Meanwhile, supporters of Bukele highlight his success in reducing gang violence in his own country, although his authoritarian style has drawn accusations of human‑rights abuses.

As the conflict with drug and gang cartels unfolds, the victimization of civilians in the missile‑strike zone raises questions about the balance between security objectives and civilian protection. The incident also underscores the growing military cooperation between El Salvador and Haiti in the region's fight against organized crime.