Elche Defender David Affengruber Emerges as Top European Transfer Target

The 25-year-old Austrian defender has become a hot commodity in the transfer market. Clubs like Manchester United, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid are monitoring his progress after a standout season with Elche in La Liga.

David Affengruber, the 25-year-old Austrian defender playing for Elche , has become one of the most sought-after transfer targets in Europe after a standout debut season in La Liga.

His commanding performances have drawn serious interest from some of the continent’s biggest clubs, including Manchester United, Juventus, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, and Sevilla. The race for his signature promises to be one of the most compelling stories of the summer transfer window. Affengruber joined Elche on a free transfer from Sturm Graz in 2024 and has since become a key figure in their defense, helping them secure promotion and establish themselves in Spain’s top flight.

His versatility and leadership have made him indispensable, with 36 appearances in La Liga and the Copa del Rey, contributing one goal and two assists. His rise has also caught the attention of the Austrian national team, earning him a debut call-up in a recent friendly against Ghana as part of their World Cup preparations. Rumors suggest that Affengruber and his representatives view a move to a larger club as the next step in his development.

His contract runs until 2027, but a summer transfer appears likely as Elche stands to make a substantial profit from selling a player they acquired for free. The defender’s current market value stands at approximately €9 million, though this figure could rise if a bidding war intensifies. While the club would prefer to keep their defensive leader, the potential financial windfall is too enticing to ignore.

For Affengruber, the move could be a stepping stone to greater success on the international stage, solidifying his place in the Austrian squad and elevating his career to new heights





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ELCHE DAVID AFFENGRUBER TRANSFER RUMOURS LA LIGA EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

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