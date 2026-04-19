Elderly French Woman Deported from Alabama Amidst Stepson's Inheritance Dispute

An 86-year-old French woman, Marie-Therese Helene Claire Ross-Mahé, has been deported from the US after her stepson allegedly used his federal government connections to have her arrested by ICE during an inheritance battle following her husband's death. The woman was taken from her home and held in detention before being sent back to France for overstaying her visa, despite her claims of seeking only funds to return home.

An 86-year-old French woman, Marie-Therese Helene Claire Ross-Mahé, has been deported from the United States after being taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE ) during a contentious inheritance dispute with her stepson. The incident unfolded in Anniston, Alabama, where Marie-Therese had moved to marry her late husband, retired Army Captain William 'Bill' Ross.

The deportation occurred on Thursday, following her arrest on April 1st, when immigration agents reportedly removed her from her home in her nightgown and robe. She was subsequently held at a detention center in Louisiana before being removed from the country for overstaying her tourism visa, a fact confirmed by a Homeland Security spokesperson. Marie-Therese and Captain Ross, who met in the late 1960s while he was stationed in France and she worked as a bilingual secretary at a NATO base, had lived separate lives and raised their own families before reconnecting and marrying in April of the previous year. Her entry into the US occurred in June 2025, and she was in the process of applying for a green card when her husband of just nine months passed away on January 24th. Court documents suggest that following Bill's death, his son, William 'Tony' Ross, a former state trooper and current federal government employee, leveraged his connections to have Marie-Therese arrested by ICE. According to Calhoun County Probate Judge Shirley Millwood's court order, Tony Ross contacted a colleague to request his stepmother's detention. This request emerged in the midst of an effort by Tony and his brother, Gary Ross, a US Coast Guard veteran, to gain control of their late father's estate. The estate comprised Bill's modest home valued at approximately $172,000, around $1,500 in cash, and about $10,000 worth of personal property, including vehicles like a Mercedes-Benz C300 and a truck. Marie-Therese had reportedly expressed her lack of interest in her late husband's assets, stating her only desire was to secure enough funds to return to France to be with her children. However, a dispute rapidly escalated, with the brothers reportedly taking both of Bill's vehicles the day after his death. Further actions described in the court filings include the brothers attempting to confiscate Bill's phone and subsequently arranging for the disconnection of water, electricity, and internet services to the home. They also rerouted all mail from the residence, which included crucial notices from immigration services intended for Marie-Therese. The court documents reveal a contentious offer made by the brothers to pay Marie-Therese $10,000 in exchange for her relinquishing all rights to the estate. Judge Millwood's order expresses the belief that William Anthony Ross utilized his position within the federal government for personal gain after their coercion attempts failed. While Tony Ross testified that he did not directly request his stepmother's deportation, the judge's order cited evidence of a message from US Marshals the day before her arrest, informing him of her impending detention, and a subsequent text message within an hour of her arrest confirming it. Following these communications, Tony allegedly alerted Gary, who then proceeded to the property with his wife to change the locks. Despite Judge Millwood's recommendation that the federal government investigate the circumstances of Marie-Therese's arrest, she has since been deported. A DHS spokesperson characterized Marie-Therese as an illegal alien from France who entered the country under the Visa Waiver Program in June 2025, allowing for a 90-day stay, and remained for seven months beyond that limit. The spokesperson confirmed her repatriation to France and urged all undocumented immigrants to self-deport. The case raises significant questions about whether personal family disputes should influence immigration enforcement actions and the ethical implications of using federal positions for personal retribution





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