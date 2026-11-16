Elderly Man Charged With Assault After Walmart Parking Lot Incident Involving Mother And Infant

Timothy Coe faces fourth-degree assault charges after allegedly punching Elizabeth Jones over a parking dispute in Washington state.

Authorities in Washington state have charged 77-year-old Timothy Coe with fourth-degree assault following a violent altercation in a Walmart parking lot in Hazel Dell. The incident occurred on November 10 when Coe allegedly struck Elizabeth Jones while she was securing her infant in her vehicle. Police responded to emergency calls reporting that a man had punched Jones in the face and pushed her to the ground.

Allegations Detail Violent Parking Lot Altercation

Timothy Coe was identified by Clark County police as the suspect after Elizabeth Jones provided evidence of the attack on the scene. She showed officers the suspect's vehicle, a silver Toyota RAV4, and recorded its license plate number. Jones informed dispatchers that she tapped Coe's car to alert him that his vehicle was encroaching on her space while she was placing her baby inside her own car.

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According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office press release, the minor traffic dispute escalated quickly. Elizabeth Jones stated that she tapped the vehicle to warn the driver, an action she claims infuriated Coe. He exited his vehicle and an argument immediately ensued. Jones recalled telling the agitated man to stop yelling, which allegedly caused him to lose control. She described him screaming at her and grabbing her phone before physically assaulting her.

Victim Describes Struggle For Safety And Intervention

Elizabeth Jones detailed the physical struggle to authorities, describing how Coe wrapped his arms around her and pinned her against his body while attempting to seize her phone. She reported swinging her elbows, kicking, and scratching to free herself from his grip. Jones managed to place her son inside the car and lock the door before the attack intensified, leaving her trapped under Coe's weight.

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Police noted visible injuries on Jones, including redness on her face, swelling around her eyelid, and bruising on her arms. The situation was resolved when a witness intervened and helped break the pair apart. Jones recounted that another man approached them, and Coe allegedly told the bystander to take the phone. Jones fought off both men, broke free, and escaped to her vehicle, locking the doors to protect herself and her child.

Court Dates And Official Responses To Assault Case

Deputies located Coe at his home in Vancouver the morning following the incident on November 11. He was taken into custody and subsequently charged with one count of fourth-degree assault. Elizabeth Jones shared photos of her injuries and a video of the attack on her public Facebook post to document the event. The post also included an image of the suspect's car and license plate number.

A spokesperson for Walmart addressed the incident by stating that the safety of associates and customers is a top priority. The company pledged to cooperate fully with local law enforcement agencies regarding the ongoing investigation into the assault. Jones has been supportive of the police effort, urging anyone with additional information to contact the Clark County Sheriff's Office directly.

Legal Proceedings And Public Safety Recommendations

Timothy Coe has posted bail and is scheduled to appear in court on November 20, according to reports from KOIN. The legal process will determine the final consequences for the 77-year-old defendant. Authorities have reminded the public to reach out with any relevant details regarding the altercation in the Hazel Dell parking lot.

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The incident highlights the potential for rapid escalation in everyday conflicts. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the assault on Elizabeth Jones. The community is advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement officials immediately.