A mobility scooter user in Middlesbrough damaged festive decorations with scissors, prompting a viral social media response and police report.

Resident Beth Wilson-Croft reported a bizarre incident in Middlesbrough where an elderly woman on a mobility scooter deliberately destroyed Christmas decorations outside her home. The event occurred at approximately 11pm on Wednesday night, disrupting the festive preparations of Wilson-Croft and her family.

Details of the Light Cutting Incident

CCTV footage captured the unidentified grey-haired woman approaching the property located in the Middlesbrough neighborhood. She navigated her scooter along the pavement and stopped beside railings adorned with white Christmas lights. The camera recorded her reaching for the wiring with what appeared to be a pair of scissors in hand.

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After several seconds of manipulating the wires, the decorative lights suddenly switched off. The woman remained emotionless throughout the act and continued her journey on the scooter without hesitation or interaction with the property owners.

Family Reaction and Social Media Response

Beth Wilson-Croft, a thirty-one-year-old mother sharing her home with husband Kieran and their six-year-old daughter, discovered the damage the following morning. She initially suspected local children had tampered with the display but was shocked to find footage of an elderly individual on a mobility scooter committing the vandalism.

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Wilson-Croft expressed disbelief that a senior citizen would engage in such behavior without provocation. She noted that she had lived at the residence for ten years and had never previously encountered the woman involved in the incident.

Police Involvement and Property Restitution

The family reported the incident to local police authorities, seeking accountability for the destruction of their holiday decorations. Wilson-Croft initially requested financial repayment for the cost of replacing the damaged lights, though repair work was ultimately completed without replacement.

A concerned individual observed the viral social media posts and offered professional assistance by soldering the cut wires back together. The festive display was subsequently restored to its original state, including the reinstallation of the white lights on the exterior railings.

Community Impact and Future Displays

The family has since enhanced their exterior decor to maintain the festive atmosphere for their daughter and the local community. The current display features two giant inflatable snowmen, an inflatable Santa Claus positioned on the roof, and a singing Santa figure.

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Wilson-Croft plans to continue hosting visitors, stating that the decorations serve to create magic for her child and neighbors. The household remains open to inquiries regarding the identity of the woman responsible for the November vandalism incident.