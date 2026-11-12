An inquest reveals housing worker Eleanor Barnfield died after self-driving post-stabbing. Clifford Foster faces murder charges. Details on the Bridgend attack and police response are outlined.

A housing association worker, Eleanor Barnfield, died after sustaining a fatal stab wound to the heart while on duty at a retirement village in Bridgend, south Wales. An inquest opened at Pontypridd Coroner's Court revealed that Ms. Barnfield attempted to drive herself to the Princess of Wales Hospital following the attack.

The forty-seven-year-old mother of two was found inside her vehicle on October 19 after crashing into a wall just three hundred yards from the scene of the alleged assault. She was trying to travel a mile and a half to reach medical help but lost control of the car due to her injuries before the collision occurred.

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Inquest Details Reveal Fatal Stab Wound

Ms. Barnfield's provisional cause of death was confirmed as a stab wound to the trunk involving the heart. The coroner's officer informed the court that South Wales Police received a report of a road traffic collision in Bridgend on the nineteenth of October 2026. Upon arrival, attending paramedics discovered Ms. Barnfield had suffered a chest wound.

She was subsequently transported to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. The incident occurred at the Ger-Y-Nant sheltered accommodation complex, a location where Ms. Barnfield was employed. Forensic teams were seen examining the scene, and locals reported the presence of armed officers and riot vans in the area.

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Clifford Foster Charged with Murder

Clifford Foster, a sixty-one-year-old resident of the Ger-Y-Nant complex, has appeared in court charged with murder. He was remanded into custody ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing scheduled for November 23 at Cardiff Crown Court. The alleged attack took place while Ms. Barnfield was performing her work duties at the sheltered housing site.

Ms. Barnfield has been described by her family as the most loving mother and the bravest person in the world. A tribute issued through police stated that she meant everything to her family and friends, noting that she was their rock and will be forever missed by her devoted loved ones.

Contradictory Claims Regarding Ambulance Delay

Neighbors had claimed that Ms. Barnfield decided to drive herself to the hospital after being told there was a lengthy delay for an ambulance. However, the Welsh Ambulance Service Trust denied these allegations, stating that contradictory and misleading rumors regarding a delayed response have been circulating on social media.

The Trust clarified that they were called on Monday at approximately 12:44 pm to reports of a road traffic collision on Coity Road, Bridgend. A Cymru High Acuity Response Unit arrived on the scene seven minutes after the initial call at 12:51 pm. Two additional emergency ambulances arrived to provide support at 13:07 pm and 13:13 pm.

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Advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service, who arrived in a Wales Air Ambulance charity helicopter. The patient was ultimately conveyed by road to the hospital. A spokesman for the Trust added that preliminary investigations were unable to identify any calls from Ms. Barnfield's phone numbers.

Housing Association Pays Tribute to Victim

The Ger-Y-Nant property is managed by the Housing Association Valleys to Coast, which expressed devastation at the death of their employee. The organization stated that Ms. Barnfield was a much-valued member of their team and that her loss has been deeply felt by everyone who knew and worked alongside her.

They noted that she made an important contribution to their organization and the communities they serve. The association expressed their deepest sympathies with Eleanor's family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time and confirmed they are cooperating fully with South Wales Police.

Coroner Rachel Knight adjourned the investigation pending the end of criminal investigations. The next legal proceedings will determine the full circumstances surrounding the death of Eleanor Barnfield as the judicial process continues.