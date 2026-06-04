A far‑right party's support is contested in Makerfield, house prices dip amid rising rates, and a murder case raises questions about police bias and procedure.

Parties scrambling for the Makerfield by-election have entered a heated contest over the true level of support for the far‑right Restore Britain party. A single early constituency poll reported a modest seven percent backing for Restore, but a senior source inside the party argues the figure is far higher, estimating support closer to twenty percent based on daily canvassing returns.

The source said the party plans a major campaigning day on 13 June, hoping to rally a thousand volunteers to boost its visibility. The dispute over the polling numbers underscores the volatility of voter sentiment in Makerfield, where traditional parties are wary of a surge from the fringe group and are adjusting their strategies accordingly.

At the same time, the UK housing market is showing signs of strain as rising interest rates, spurred by higher inflation since the onset of the conflict in Iran, have squeezed buyers' budgets. Nationwide data recorded a modest 0.6 percent decline in average house prices last month, marking the first dip in several years. Mortgage offers secured in late 2025 or early 2026 are now approaching expiry, forcing many prospective buyers to renegotiate or face substantially higher monthly payments.

Industry analysts note that lenders are also reducing property valuations in response to price softness, which can cause deals to fall through or prompt sellers to lower asking prices. Some sellers remain in denial about the market's tightening, but experts warn that realistic pricing is essential to revive transaction activity. In a separate development, concerns about racial bias and procedural lapses have resurfaced following the murder of 18‑year‑old student Henry Nowak in Southampton.

Vickrum Digwa received a life sentence with a minimum term of 21 years after being found guilty of stabbing Nowak with a ceremonial kirpan. Police at the scene were accused of failing to carry out a thorough search and of allowing the suspect's claim of a racist attack to influence the investigation. Former Scotland Yard officers criticised the handling of the case, saying it breached the principle of assuming nothing and checking everything.

The Hampshire Constabulary referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct within 24 hours, and the watchdog's probe remains ongoing. The incident has reignited debate over how fear of racism accusations may affect police judgment and the importance of robust, unbiased investigative procedures. Overall, the intertwining of political jockeying, economic pressures on the property market, and heightened scrutiny of policing practices reflects a period of significant uncertainty across multiple sectors in the United Kingdom





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