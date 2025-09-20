Electric Heated Blanket Praised for Saving Money and Providing Cozy Warmth

Customers are raving about an electric heated blanket, the OHS Electric Heated Teddy Fleece Under-Blanket, for its ability to keep energy bills down and provide a comfortable, warm sleep experience. The blanket is available from Online Home Shop and Amazon, and has received positive feedback, with users calling it a 'lifesaver' and 'heavenly'. Despite some comments on sizing, the general consensus is that it is a great value product.

99. It's typically offered in various sizes, including single, double, and kingsize options, though stock levels fluctuate depending on the retailer and demand. The under-blanket boasts dimensions of 60 x 135cm and is crafted from 100% polyester teddy fleece, providing a soft and comfortable feel. It is equipped with three adjustable temperature settings, a detachable remote control for easy operation, and removable wires for convenience, as well as being machine washable at 30°C, adding to its ease of maintenance and care. The comprehensive product description highlights its key features: 'Keep the winter chill at bay with the OHS Electric Heated Teddy Fleece Under-Blanket - your ultimate cosy companion. Made from super-soft teddy fleece, this under-blanket feels like a warm hug every time you crawl into bed.' It further emphasizes the blankets design with adjustable heat settings, 'perfect for staying toasty on frosty nights, whether you're after a little warmth or full-on snug mode.' The description goes on to note the ease of use and even heating, 'a game-changer for cold weather, keeping you comfy while helping you save on heating. Say goodbye to cold toes and hello to blissful, warm nights - because staying cosy shouldn't be a struggle!'\Other alternatives available in the market include the Fleece Electric Throw from Dunelm, priced at £32, the StaySnug Bubble Faux Fur Heated Throw available at Lakeland for £59.99, and the Dreamland Intelliheat Warming Throw offered by Boots for £49.69. However, the OHS Electric Heated Teddy Fleece Under-Blanket has garnered significant attention and positive feedback across both the OHS website and Amazon. Numerous customer reviews highlight the blankets efficiency and cost-effectiveness. One satisfied customer shared: 'This is a must buy, it is cosy. On low I found that I could have it on all night if I had needed (but didn't). Finding it cheap to run and as a pensioner on her own with no heating allowance any longer it is a life saver. All I can say is buy, buy, buy.' This sentiment is echoed by many others, particularly those concerned about rising energy costs. Another reviewer raved, 'Love this and with the cold snap it has been a lifesaver. I got the double but I would recommend the kingsize for full coverage. However, I am extremely happy with this and now my bed is cosy and toasty.' A third enthusiastic buyer added, 'OMG, what a lifesaver for the winter months. As a lot of people cannot afford to put on their heating this definitely helps to keep your bills down and it's heavenly. Nice and toasty in bed. Definitely recommend purchasing this.' The overall consensus points towards a product that provides both warmth and financial relief during colder periods.\Despite the overwhelmingly positive reception, there have been some minor criticisms regarding the sizing of the blanket. Some customers have noted that the provided sizes, specifically the double, may not fully cover larger beds. One buyer stated, 'Good for the price but could have been bigger should have ordered a KS to fit a double bed.' Another user recommended going up a size: 'I ordered a king size for my double and it fits so much better the a double size would.' However, even with these comments, the feedback is largely positive, with many appreciating the quality and value of the product. The majority of reviewers still highly recommend the blanket, highlighting its comfort and effectiveness. One person exclaimed: 'OMG This is pure heaven! I definitely recommend buying this. I'm going to order another two. Very impressed!' Another echoed this sentiment: 'Perfect. Love it, buy it! Feels like your being given a big cuddle. Helps me drift off to sleep.' A further review added, 'Really pleased, so plush it's quite warm on its own without putting it on, great works really well. What a great bargain, so good and the quality is excellent. Would buy again.' These testimonials consistently emphasize the blankets ability to provide a warm and comforting sleep experience, ultimately offering value for money and establishing itself as a popular choice during winter months. The overwhelmingly positive reviews showcase the heated blankets popularity and its effectiveness in meeting customer needs





