Electric Trimming Shears: A Summer Gardening Essential at a Bargain Price

Discover the Thompson & Morgan 3.6V Cordless Trimming Shears, now on sale for £22.50 with discount code. Lightweight, efficient, and praised by customers with arthritis.

As summer arrives, homeowners are eager to transform their gardens and outdoor spaces into pristine havens for barbecues, family gatherings, and even World Cup viewing parties.

Tasks like planting flowers, mowing the lawn, or trimming hedges can be tedious without the right tools. Fortunately, electric trimming shears have emerged as a game-changer, and one particular model, the Thompson & Morgan 3.6V Cordless Trimming Shears, is now available at a discounted price. Originally priced at £39.99 on Yimbly, a platform owned by Reach PLC, these shears have been reduced to £24.99 in an online sale.

Readers can save an additional 10 percent by using the code SUMMER10 at checkout, bringing the price down to £22.50. This makes them cheaper than buying directly from Thompson & Morgan, where they cost £29.99. The shears are powered by a lithium-ion battery and offer complete cordless freedom. Weighing just 0.8kg, they are lightweight and easy to maneuver.

The package includes two interchangeable blades: a grass shear blade with an 80mm cutting width for lawn edges, and a trimming blade that can cut hedges, shrubs, and bushes up to 8mm in diameter. A full charge provides up to 40 minutes of continuous operation, and the device comes with a charger and two blade guards for safety. Customers have praised these shears for their ease of use and effectiveness.

Ann, who suffers from arthritis, described them as a godsend, highlighting that they are not heavy and simplify shaping shrubs. Margaret found them ideal and easy to use, while Karen recommended them for hedge cutting, noting the quick charge and compact storage.

However, some users reported difficulty in changing the blades, with Elizabeth mentioning that the enclosure was stuck and required tools to remove. Despite this, Gwynneth expressed delight with the cutters, calling them just what she needed for trimming conifers. For those considering alternatives, Argos offers the Bosch 12cm Cordless Shrub and Grass Shear for £62, reduced from £70, which includes shrub and grass shear blades plus a micro-USB cable. Amazon provides the Garden Gear Hedge Trimming Cordless Shears for £27.99.

Both options cater to similar gardening needs but may lack the specific features or price point of the Thompson & Morgan model. When selecting garden tools, it is essential to consider factors like battery life, blade quality, and ergonomic design. Regular maintenance, such as cleaning blades after use and storing the device in a dry place, can extend its lifespan. For those with larger gardens, additional accessories like extension handles or spare batteries might enhance productivity.

Ultimately, investing in a reliable cordless shear can save time and reduce physical strain, making gardening more enjoyable during the summer months





nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trimming Shears Cordless Garden Tools Summer Gardening Thompson & Morgan Discount Code

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Electric cars are more popular than ever in Britain, but which models are actually worth buying?The author test drove seven different electric vehicles in one day at Millbrook Proving Ground and ranked them out of 10, starting with their favorite.

Read more »

Experience 'Electric Overland' with the New Specialized S-Works Levo 4 XTuesday, Specialized launched the new S-Works Levo 4 X, saying that it has the power, and ride quality of Levo 4 but adds cargo capabilities

Read more »

Britain’s Electric Vehicle Market Is Booming as Fuel Prices ClimbA surge in oil prices linked to the Iran conflict is accelerating Britain's shift toward electric vehicles, with Motorpoint reporting a dramatic increase in EV demand and strong financial results.

Read more »

Spotlight Oral Care Sonic Pro Electric Toothbrush SaleThe Spotlight Oral Care Jet Black Sonic Pro Electric Toothbrush is available at a discount using code FATHER30, reducing price to £70. It features sonic technology, four speed options, extended battery life, quadrant timer, pressure sensor, and tongue cleaner. Other deals include Water Flosser and Ultra Teeth Whitening Strips.

Read more »