Electrician joins Love Island line-up for 2024 series

A hunky electrician from Dudley is reportedly set to join the latest series of Love Island, which is set to return on June 1, 2024. The new villa in Mallorca, Spain, is currently undergoing a major makeover and features outdoor kitchen, swimming pool, sun deck, and outdoor seating area.

Love Island 's new season is just around the corner and insiders claim that an electrician from Dudley, England could be joining the latest series of the popular dating show .

The show is set to return on June 1, 2024, after a year-long break and will be hosted by Maya Jama. The new villa in Mallorca, Spain, is currently undergoing a major makeover and features outdoor kitchen, swimming pool, sun deck, and outdoor seating area. The electrician, who has not yet been confirmed to be part of the lineup, has been preparing for his summer vacation by hitting the gym and attending the Coachella music festival in California.

Insiders believe that his charm and looks will make him a fan favourite in the villa. However, the show's production team is not yet ready to reveal all of the contestants for the new series. Despite this, the MTV Love Island producers have announced the return date of the show, promising more unforgettable moments and romance





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Love Island Reality TV Show New Season Electrician Contestant Mallorca Spain Villa Makeover Maya Jama MTV Dating Show

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meet Donald Trump Jr.'s gorgeous model wife ahead of couple's island weddingDonald Trump Jr. married Bettina Anderson on May 21 in Palm Beach. Here's everything we know about the model ahead of their official Bahamas wedding – see pictures

Read more »

Scottish island abandoned after disease outbreak is now a haunting ghost townA remote Scottish island became a ghost town after disease and harsh living conditions forced residents to leave.

Read more »

Love Island All Stars 2026 couples that are still together todayAnother fan favourite pairing called time on their relationship this week, so who is still together from the show?

Read more »

Queue forms in Bristol from 5am for new NHS dental spacesThe practice was the site of an infamous queue of hundreds in 2024.

Read more »