Long-term South London traders claim broken relocation promises after the £500m Elephant and Castle town centre opened on 12 November, leaving 70 firms to compete for just 15 affordable spaces.

More than seventy small businesses in South London are facing potential closure after the new Elephant and Castle town centre opened to the public on 12 November. Traders who have operated in the area for decades report that promises of guaranteed relocation were broken, leaving them to compete for only fifteen affordable retail spaces within the newly developed shopping centre. This dramatic reduction in available units has sparked outrage among Latin American and minority-owned business owners who feel excluded from the £500m regeneration project.

High Street Giants Replace Local Traders

The newly launched town centre features high-profile high street brands such as Blank Street Coffee, Marks and Spencer, and Everyman Cinema as initial leaseholders. In stark contrast, local independent businesses that previously anchored the old shopping mall have been largely sidelined. The charity Latin Elephant states that over seventy evicted small traders must now vie for just five larger spaces in the main town centre and ten cheaper spots in refurbished railway arches. This competitive structure has left many long-standing merchants unsure if their businesses will survive the transition, as they were promised homes in the new development that no longer appear available.

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Olajide Agbede's Financial Plight

Olajide Agbede, a 61-year-old trader, previously ran a successful Nigerian restaurant in the old Elephant and Castle shopping mall for more than 15 years. He was relocated to Castle Square, a temporary site, but says his business has struggled due to low footfall and a hidden location next to a railway. Agbede stated that he was verbally told his repayments for a past electricity bill dispute would secure him a new space, yet he lacks the hundreds of thousands of pounds required for fit-out costs. He expressed deep frustration that he built a business since 2004 only to be forced to close through no fault of his own.

Uncertainty for Calderon Family Restaurant

Steven Landeta Calderon and his mother Marlene ran a successful Ecuadorian restaurant in the old mall for six years, but now face similar uncertainties about their future. The previous developer involved in the scheme offered verbal guarantees that evicted traders would be given new homes, though no concrete written agreements were made. Steven and Marlene are hoping to re-open their restaurant in one of the five larger shops in the town centre, but the lack of clear answers from developers has left them in limbo. They remain concerned that the lack of formal documentation undermines the promises made to local traders.

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Latin Elephant Highlights Systemic Failures

Latin Elephant, the charity supporting the affected traders, claims that local businesses have been left behind in the redevelopment with little say over their future. The organization reports that approximately forty traders are currently without premises, while the thirty who were relocated to sites like Castle Square face increasing uncertainty and low customer traffic. A spokesperson highlighted that during recent meetings with developers, questions about the fate of unsuccessful applicants went unanswered. This lack of transparency has intensified fears that the regeneration project is prioritizing corporate chains over the community businesses that defined the area for years.

Next Steps for Displaced Merchants

As the new Elephant and Castle town centre fully opens, displaced merchants continue to seek clarity on their commercial futures. Olajide Agbede and other traders like Steven Landeta Calderon are waiting for concrete resolutions regarding the fifteen available affordable spaces. Without a clear path forward or additional financial support, many fear that the rich local diversity of the old shopping mall will be permanently replaced by standardized high street brands. The situation underscores the ongoing tension between urban regeneration and the preservation of community-owned enterprises in South London.