Elevate Your Barbecue: The Simple Honey Trick to Perfect Sausages

Discover how a drizzle of honey can transform your summer barbecues. Expert advice from HelloFresh reveals the easy sweet-and-savoury technique to make sausages more flavourful and impressive.

As the warmer months arrive, many of us are firing up the barbecue and reaching for the hot dogs , but there's a straightforward technique you can employ to make your sausages even more mouth-watering.

You might not realise it, but incorporating a sweet ingredient into your sausage preparation can produce truly delicious results - and it's not ketchup. If you're looking to take your summer food up a notch, there are just a few simple steps to follow, and the trick itself couldn't be easier to execute. All you need is a simple ingredient to pull it off, making the recipe much easier than you think. A similar subject has cropped up before, too.

Back in May, a taste test was conducted to determine which supermarket sausages came out on top. But, if it's transforming your hot dogs you're after, expert guidance has been provided by Mimi Morley, Senior Recipe Development Manager at HelloFresh. With thousands of followers on Instagram, the brand's advice is well worth taking on board. So, if you're keen to impress at the barbecue this summer, there's one essential tip you should know.

It involves adding a single ingredient to your sausages once they've finished cooking to truly elevate your meals. Mimi said: "Adding a drizzle of honey or sweet chilli sauce (or another sweet drizzleable condiment) over your sausages once they're off the barbeque and on a serving platter gives a great flavour contrast to the salty meat.

" So, according to Mimi, it's really that straightforward. While it might seem unconventional, incorporating the sweet ingredient can make a substantial difference, and chances are you've got some in your kitchen already. What you might not be aware of is that adding honey to sausages can genuinely elevate their flavour. It serves to offset the savoury, salty and frequently fatty characteristics of the meat with a hint of sweetness.

Honey produces an exceptionally delicious sweet-and-savoury pairing. It proves especially effective when paired with spices or sharp ingredients such as mustard, soy sauce or chilli. The natural sugars in honey counterbalance the rich, salty elements of the meat. It's a brilliant tip to remember for enhancing their taste.

How to do it When warmed, honey caramelises on the sausage's exterior, forming a crispy, sticky and visually attractive glaze. During cooking, you can prepare a swift coating. For an immediate flavour enhancement, a gentle, direct drizzle over freshly prepared sausages, like those straight from the barbecue, immediately improves the taste. This is an exceptionally quick method to enhance hot dogs before serving.

Alternatively, you can prepare a glaze if time allows, particularly if you're using a pan rather than a barbecue. Simply combine honey with wholegrain mustard, a splash of soy sauce, garlic or hot sauce. Coat the sausages in the mixture during the final five to 10 minutes of cooking to prevent the sugars from burning. This offers another method to improve their flavour.

What you might not be aware of is that honey is a remarkably adaptable ingredient that complements pork, beef and spiced sausages such as Italian links or bratwurst particularly well. It could prove far more useful in the kitchen than you might expect





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Honey Sausage Barbecue Hot Dogs Sweet And Savoury Grilling Recipe Tip Hellofresh Mimi Morley Summer Food Glaze Condiment Flavour Enhancement

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