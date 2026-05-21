The Ritual of Sakura's luxurious bathing set is a cost-effective way to elevate your shower routine, featuring a shower foam, shower oil, body cream, and spray mist that brings a touch of luxury to your daily routine without leaving your skin feeling heavy or clogged. The set is designed to tackle hyperpigmentation and inflammation, leaving your skin feeling soft, delicately fragranced, and moisturized.

Discover the Ritual of Sakura's luxurious bathing set , infused with cherry blossom and rice milk for maximum hydration. , The Ritual of Sakura Small Gift Set is a cost-effective way to elevate your shower routine, featuring a shower foam, shower oil, body cream, and spray mist that brings a touch of luxury to your daily routine without leaving your skin feeling heavy or clogged.

, The set is designed to tackle hyperpigmentation and inflammation, leaving your skin feeling soft, delicately fragranced, and moisturized. , Bond's gorgeous gift collection offers a generous gift to work out at a lower price point than the niche GG Drench & Dazzle set that includes cereals like powder with the said number one choice for yard forgiveness consumers





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Bathing Set Cherry Blossom Rice Milk Hydration Luxury Hyperpigmentation Inflammation

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