Elfyn Evans Leads Rally Japan as Toyota Locks Out Top Four

Elfyn Evans dominates Rally Japan, with Takamoto Katsuta struggling to find his footing. Evans' impressive pace and smart tyre choice see him maintain a 15.7s lead over Solberg, despite starting sixth on the road.

Toyota dominates Rally Japan with Elfyn Evans leading the pack, while home hero Takamoto Katsuta struggles to find his footing. Evans' impressive pace and smart tyre choice allowed him to maintain a 15.7s lead over Solberg , despite starting sixth on the road.

Solberg, who won the opening stage, had a frustrating day, losing time on stage three when he slowed to avoid a deer in the road. Ogier, last year's winner, was also hindered by his road position, dropping 16.7s to Evans on the morning pass of Isegami's Tunnel. Neuville, who started the day well, suffered a downturn in performance on the hard tyre, ceding fourth to Pajari.

Katsuta, the Japanese driver, had a disastrous start, clipping a bank and picking up a puncture, before struggling for confidence throughout the day. The top 10 was completed by Alejandro Cachon, who snatched the WRC2 lead by 8.3s from Nikolay Gryazin on the final stage of the day. With two days left to go, the rally is shaping up to be an exciting one, with Evans firmly in command and Solberg and Ogier hot on his heels





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Elfyn Evans Rally Japan Toyota Takamoto Katsuta Solberg Ogier Neuville Pajari Katsuta WRC2 Alejandro Cachon Nikolay Gryazin

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