Berlin mayoral candidate Elif Eralp faces scrutiny over 2021 comments calling police a security risk, as she leads the Left Party with strong voter support.

Elif Eralp, the leading mayoral candidate for the Left Party in Berlin, is under renewed scrutiny after resurfaced footage from a 2021 panel discussion revealed her past criticisms of the city's law enforcement agencies. During an online debate titled Die Polizei: Kritik und Linke Alternatives, the lawyer and political migrant's daughter described the police as an authoritarian institution that poses a massive security risk to people of colour, black residents, and Left-wing activists.

Resurfaced 2021 Panel Discussion Details

The contested remarks were made during a discussion on November 12, 2026, although the original video dates back to the 2021 event. In the footage, Eralp argued that the police force functions on command and obedience rather than safety, asserting that arbitrary use of force is inherent to the institution. She stated that a racism-free police force that avoids racist violence is an illusion, while also advocating for the demilitarisation of police and a ban on tools such as pepper spray, chokeholds, and tear gas.

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Political Momentum and Voter Support Analysis

Despite these controversial historical statements, Eralp has secured significant political momentum following her party's victory in Berlin's state elections in September. The Left Party, known as Die Linke, captured more than a quarter of the votes in the capital, marking their strongest-ever finish in German politics. This success has drawn comparisons to New York democratic socialist mayor Zohran Mamdani, with commentators noting her insurgent campaign style and hard-left platform resonate strongly with younger demographics.

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Housing Expropriation Policy and Market Reaction

A central pillar of Eralp's mayoral bid is her pledge to address Berlin's housing crisis by bringing over 200,000 homes owned by corporate landlords into public ownership. She has explicitly targeted real estate speculators, declaring that the city belongs to all residents rather than private investors. However, this anti-capitalist proposal has triggered a fierce backlash from business leaders and federal politicians who warn of severe economic consequences for the housing market.

Federal Opposition and Coalition Negotiations

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has pledged to pass federal legislation to block these expropriation plans, citing the need to protect private property rights and maintain confidence among international investors. Chief executives from major housing firms, including Emanuel Heisenberg of Ecoworks and Luka Mucic of Vonovia, have warned that aggressive moves against the private market could halt new construction and create chaos. Meanwhile, Eralp's Centre-left coalition partners, the Social Democrats and the Greens, have indicated readiness to negotiate a new government formation.