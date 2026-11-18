Alexis Nicoli seeks $8.7 million damages for her son Elijah after he lost an eye in an e-bike crash at a Lake Oswego home in November 2025.

Alexis Nicoli has filed an $8.7 million lawsuit against Tessa and Matthew Cohen following a severe accident that occurred during a birthday slumber party at their residence in Lake Oswego, Oregon. The legal action stems from an incident in November 2025 where Nicoli's son, Elijah, suffered catastrophic injuries after borrowing an electric bicycle from the hosts.

The November 2025 Slumber Party Incident

The lawsuit details that Elijah, then 14 years old, was staying at the Cohen home located just north of Lake Oswego, a property valued at $692,000, for a birthday celebration. According to the complaint, the couple allowed Elijah and a friend to use their e-bikes during the sleepover. While the boys were riding, Elijah allegedly lost control of his vehicle, resulting in a crash that caused him to suffer horrific injuries despite wearing a helmet. The accident occurred on Southwest Stephenson Street near Stephenson Elementary School, as confirmed by the Lake Oswego Police Department.

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Severe Medical Injuries and Surgical Procedures

Following the crash, Elijah was rushed to the hospital where doctors diagnosed him with multiple severe injuries, including trauma to the base of his skull and his right eye. The lawsuit specifies that he suffered a fracture to the inner wall of his eye socket, which led to a dangerous leak of cerebrospinal fluid. The severity of the head trauma required surgeons to remove part of his skull to extract bone fragments and repair the rupture.

The damage to his right eye was deemed beyond repair due to the extent of the trauma. Medical professionals were forced to remove the eye entirely and replace it with a silicone sphere. The lawsuit describes these events as catastrophic and life-altering for the teenager, marking the end of a happy childhood for the Nicoli family.

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Allegations of Negligence and Supervision

Alexis Nicoli asserts that the Cohens are legally responsible for the accident due to their negligence. The primary claims against the homeowners are that they failed to properly supervise the children while they were on the premises and failed to ensure that the e-bikes were safe for minors to operate. The suit argues that allowing a 14-year-old to ride an e-bike directly resulted in the devastating injuries sustained by Elijah.

Under current Oregon state law, individuals must be at least 16 years old to operate e-bikes and electric scooters. This legal restriction is a central point in the liability argument, as Elijah was two years below the permitted age at the time of the incident. The failure to adhere to age restrictions is cited as a key factor in the negligence claim.

Context of Rising E-bike Safety Concerns

The incident highlights a broader trend of rising injuries associated with electric bicycles and scooters in the Portland area and across the state. Data from the Oregon health authority indicates that injuries from e-scooters doubled to 509 cases in the first nine months of last year, a significant increase from the 211 cases recorded in 2021. This statistical surge has prompted legislative discussions regarding age limits and safety regulations.

Tragic events have underscored the dangers of these vehicles in recent years. In October 2024, a 15-year-old high school sophomore died after an e-bike capable of reaching 32 mph struck a curb and then a tree. Additionally, in June of this year, a 14-year-old boy was killed after being struck by a vehicle while riding an e-scooter across a crosswalk in Beaverton.

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Future Legal and Regulatory Changes

The lawsuit seeks $8.7 million in damages to cover the extensive medical bills, ongoing care needs, and the permanent disfigurement suffered by Elijah. The legal case is moving forward against the backdrop of upcoming regulatory changes in Oregon. On January 1 of next year, the law will be amended to allow riders as young as 14 to operate e-bikes, provided the vehicle has a top speed of 20 mph and lacks a throttle.

The Daily Mail has approached the Cohen family, the Lake Oswego Police, and the legal representation for the Nicoli family for further comment. As the legal proceedings develop, this case serves as a stark reminder of the potential liabilities involved in allowing minors access to high-speed electric vehicles in residential settings.