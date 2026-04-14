Elisabeth Moss Opens Up About Motherhood, Calling it the 'Hardest Job in the World'

Actress Elisabeth Moss shares her perspective on motherhood, reflecting on the challenges and rewards of raising a child. She also discusses her career highlights, including her role in The Handmaid's Tale and her current project, Imperfect Women.

In a candid new interview, acclaimed actress Elisabeth Moss offered a rare glimpse into her experience as a mother. While known for her award-winning acting, directing, and producing talents, Moss shared her perspective on parenting, calling it the 'hardest job in the world.' This revelation comes after Moss welcomed her first child in 2024, confirming her pregnancy on Jimmy Kimmel's show in January of that year. Keeping the details of her child and the father's identity private, Moss discussed motherhood during an appearance on The Arts Hour on the BBC World Service. Her comments provided insight into her personal experiences and also informed her work, particularly in her latest thriller, Imperfect Women , where she portrays the character Mary, a mother of three. Moss expressed deep admiration for the dedication of parents, emphasizing the immense effort required from both mothers and fathers. She highlighted the role of her character Mary, a homemaker whose primary focus is caring for her family. This resonated with Moss, who acknowledged the demanding nature of raising children, especially with multiple children involved.

During the interview, Moss also reflected on a pivotal moment in her Hollywood career: landing the leading role of June Osborne in the television adaptation of Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale. The role not only garnered her two Emmy awards but also marked a significant turning point in her professional development. The show, which ran from 2017 to 2025, provided Moss with invaluable experience in various aspects of filmmaking, including producing and directing. She discussed the transformative impact of the series, describing it as a 'life-changing experience' both personally and professionally. Through her involvement in The Handmaid's Tale, Moss not only honed her acting skills but also expanded her capabilities as a creative leader. She took on the responsibilities of leading a show and learning the intricacies of production. These skills have undoubtedly contributed to her success in subsequent projects. The experience shaped her understanding of the industry and empowered her to take on more complex roles and responsibilities in her career.

Currently, Moss is promoting her latest project, the eight-part thriller Imperfect Women, based on Araminta Hall's novel of the same name. In the series, Moss stars alongside Kerry Washington and Kate Mara. The story revolves around a group of college friends in their late forties who appear to have idyllic lives. However, a shocking event in the opening episode unravels their carefully constructed world, exposing hidden truths. The show features a talented cast, including Corey Stoll and Joel Kinnaman. Imperfect Women premiered on Apple TV on March 18, and the initial response from viewers has been positive. Social media reactions expressed excitement and anticipation for future episodes. The series allows Moss to explore the complexities of motherhood and womanhood, themes she has come to understand both personally and through her professional work. The character Mary, whom Moss portrays, allows her to explore the struggles and triumphs of raising a family. The show's exploration of friendship, secrets, and the challenges of life further enhances Moss's diverse and engaging filmography.





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